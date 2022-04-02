Adidas UltraBOOST Web DNA: Release date, price, and more about the new sustainable shoes 

Adidas has been making strides with multiple releases this year and the silhouette, Adidas UltraBOOST, has been through many refreshes. The German sportswear giant has now put the latest twist on the classic silhouette UltraBOOST with a Web DNA iteration.

The UltraBOOST Web DNA iteration will arrive in a Cloud White/Legacy Teal/Core Black colorway and make its way to the Adidas official e-commerce store on April 3, 2022, at 7.00 am GMT.

More about the Adidas UltraBOOST Web DNA shoes

Adidas UltraBOOST Web Dna in Legacy Teal/Cloud White/ Core Black colorway (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas UltraBOOST Web DNA shoes were made with running technology and in a sleek trainers silhouette. According to the website, the shoes are designed to provide comfort during strenuous activities such as running.

The product description reads,

"Comfort that's rooted in running meets effortless style in these adidas Ultraboost Web DNA Shoes. A lattice design on the midsole and outsole reveals the energy-returning Boost cushioning underneath. The adidas Primeknit upper is stretchy and supportive."

The latest take on Adidas UltraBOOST Web DNA arrived in the Legacy Teal/Cloud White/ Core Black colorway, which is contructed with an upper in primeblue primeknit.

The upper is made of high-performance recycled materials, which are developed in partnership with Parley Ocean Plastic. The Primeblue upper is made of 50% textile in which 75% of the textile is made from Primeblue yarn. Moreover, the shoes are completely devoid of virgin polyester traces in the making.

The shoes mark the adidas' practice of making strides towards sustainability. Previously, we also saw the same technology being used in Adidas x Rich Mnisi's footwear collection.

Despite the sustainable efforts, UltraBOOST performs the same as expected. The shoes feature a mesh toe box to add perforations and extra breathability during the summer season. The shoes also feature a padded knit-mesh, which adds cup support while you run, for added comfort.

The TPU lace cage accents the iconic three-stripe logo, called the Trefoil logo in Legacy Teal hue. The TPU cage works to keep the laces in place. Moreover, the sole unit features a web lattice design, which is a brand new innovation by the company.

MoreSneakers.com @more_sneakers

Check details

New variation of the classic Ultra Boost style, the adidas Ultraboost Web DNA 'Cloud White Legacy Teal Core Black' started to drop online.

The stretchweb cast over the BOOST sole unit acts as a bumper and provides a "walk-on-a-trampoline feel," according to the label. The hits of Legacy Teal also accents upon the tongue for the adidas branding, heel tabs, and EQT-derived logo, while the rest of the shoe is covered in core black and cloud white colors.

The core black is seen upon the rear heels, sockliners, and toebox. The look has been completed with white rubber outsoles covered with stretchwebs in black.

The shoes can be availed on the adidas' e-commerce website starting April 3, 2022 for $190 USD in the size range of 3.5 uk to 13.5 uk.

