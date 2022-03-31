Where to buy the Adidas x Rich Mnisi collection? Price, release date, and more explored about the footwear collection

On January 20, 2022 Adidas made an announcement in collaboration with South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi. The debut line featured both apparel and footwear that celebrated the heritage of Rich Mnisi Tsonga. The collection supports a range of activewear including swimming, training, running, and cycling.

Alongside active wear, the collaboration line also features iconic Adidas footwear lines, including Superstar, UltraBOOST, Forum, Stan Smith, Court shoes, Astir, and NMD_R1.

The four shoe silhouettes will drop this Friday, on April 1, 2022 at 7 a.m. GMT. The four shoe silhouettes launching this Friday include Her Court shoes, Astir Shoes, NMD_R1, and Stan Smith.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Rich Mnisi Footwear collection

The Adidas x Rich Mnisi collection wants to celebrate identity and integrates the Adidas' belief that anyone can change lives through the power of sports. The resulting collection pushes the boundaries with self-expression and sports style at heart.

The collection fuses bold animal prints, bright and vibrant clashing colors with striking abstract patterns. In a press release made by Adidas, Mnisi talks about the aim of the collection,

"I am immensely proud to present this collection in collaboration with Adidas, an iconic brand that I grew up seeing on people of color that were rewriting the arts. It has been a pleasure to bring my designs to classic pieces. We have created a bright, unique collection that reflects my love for the idea of community and heritage, individuality, and self-expression. Our aim was to create pieces that supports life on and off the sports field," said Mnisi.

The footwear line reflects the South African designer's vision for community, homeland environments, and habitat, and celebrates hero styles and performance pieces. The collection also features some recycled materials and Parley Ocean plastic to end plastic waste and bring forth environmental safety concerns. Speaking about the importance of his homeland and environmental safety in the collaboration, Mnisi commented in the press release,

"The spirit of this collection celebrates our homeland, so environment was an important aspect when looking at methods and materials used in the creation process. I am so pleased we've used Adidas' advanced technology and partly recycled materials. I am truly excited for the world to see this collaboration come to life," commented Mnisi.

The collection has been released in parts, and on Friday, April 1, 2022, four new footwear silhouettes will be released from the collection.

The Rich Mnisi Her Court shoes will be released for $110 at 7 a.m. GMT in 'Core Black/ Cloud White' colorway. The shoe upper is made with 50% recycled material and sees a pop-art rose graphics.

The Rich Mnisi NMD_R1 shoes will be released for $150 at 7 a.m. GMT in 'Cloud White/ Supplier color/ Clear Pink' colorway. The shoe's upper is made with 50% recycled polyester yarn and other 50% high-performance yarn contrains 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.

The Rich Mnisi Astir shoes will be released on Friday, for $100 at 7 a.m. GMT in 'Core Black/Green/ Clear Pink' colorway. The shoes are influenced by an early 2000's inspired silhouette with embroidered floral details and bright colors. The shoe's upper features 50% recycled content.

Rich Mnisi Stan Smith shoes will be launched tomorrow, April 1, 2022, for $100 at 7 a.m. GMT in 'Cloud White/ Supplier Colour/ Gold Metallic' colorway. The shoes have vibrant flower graphics printed upon the upper to represent romance and beauty with the same crisp lines.The upper features atleast 50% of recycled content.

The shoes will be available for purchase on the brand's official e-commerce site, adidas.com.

Edited by Somava Das