Neighborhood X Russell Athletics collection: Where to buy, price, and more 

Neighborhood x Russell Athletics has collaborated to bring out a sportswear collection that is high performance and equally stylish. The collection was released on February 19, 2022.

The new sportswear line by Neighborhood x Russell Athletics features an assorted collection of hoodies, baseball jackets, and crewnecks all in neutral toned colorways.

Neighborhood is a Japanese brand founded by Shinsuke Takizawa, known for its streetwear and credibility in the market. Founded in 1994, the brand has made its way into being one of the top Japanese modern streetwear brands by providing apparel that is of premium quality, workwear, counter-culture, military, and outdoor themes.

Russell Athletics certainly has a lot more experience. Founded in 1902, the brand has over 120 years of experience in innovative sportswear. On march 3, 1902, Benjamin Russell started a Russell Manufacturing company in Alexandra City, Alabama. It has now become one of the top companies in the United States of America for apparel for athletes and sports.

The ammalgamation of the two brands, Neighborhood x Russell Athletic, has brought together streetwear, modernity, and sports into one and unveiled a six-piece apparel collection.

More about the Neighborhood X Russell Athletic collection

The six-piece clothing line is made of Pro Cotton Jersey material by Russell Athletics featuring moisture-wicking technology. The collection is all in nuetral tones such as gray, white, and cream with branded logos and clothing patches on the ready-to-wear apparel.

The most unique and highlighted apparel in the collection is the baseball jacket, in the style of the varsity jacket. The design is of a button-down jacket from the front, while it also features side seam pockets and a huge logo of NBHD embroided on the back panel.

The description on the brand's website reads,

"Baseball jacket constructed with cotton jersey fabric that was developed for training wear for professional athletes. The brushed french terry has a substantial weight, is highly durable, and moisture-wicking. Custom logo, patch, tag on bottom left. Snap button closure on front. Available in two colorways. Collaboration model with Russell."

The jacket costs ¥24,200 or $211 USD, in two colorways: Natural and Gray in sizes ranging from S to XL, and can be availed here starting February 19, 2022.

The sweatshirts, hoodies, crew necks, and sweatpants are made up of high-cotton fleece for durability and compactness.The crewneck pullovers are available in full sleeves, half sleeves, and raglan sleeves, all three of which feature branded cloth patches of Russell Athletic's and micro embroidery at the front. These range from ¥8800 - ¥17,600, or $80- 160 USD. The colorways for the crewnecks include, green, beige, natural, and white. The collection can be availed here.

The hoodie and sweatpants are also available in three colors, beige, natural, and green. They can be availed for ¥19800 or $180 USD approx, and ¥18,700 or $165 USD approx respectively.

