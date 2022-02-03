Who is Tega Akinola? All about the designer who made upcycled Nike bags worth $500 plus

Tega Akinola is known to make huge transformations from the famous classic designer bags into a more charming, but limited edition. The London-based designer has worked her magic in bags for a capsule of the 'Swoosh' logo. Akinola has reworked these bags in fleece textiles.

In addition to the bags, the designer is also known for reworking shoes, four mules and slingback silhouettes detailed with Apple iPhone's charger cables. Tega Akinola has been selling the Nike bag iterations on APOC website for £400 (around $545 USD).

All about acclaimed designer, Tega Akinola

Tega Akinola is a 22-year-old London-based artist. She is a Nigerian-London recent graduate, who majored in Sports and Exercise Psychology. The graduate moved back to her parent's house during the COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020.

While clearing out her room she found multiple faulty and old cables, through which she found inspiration for her very famous design. The USB cable caught her eye.

In an interview with Vogue, she said:

“It reminded me of the buckle on a heel. I bought a heel and literally glued the cables on and it took off from there.”

While trying to innovate something new, she shared a series of pictures of her design on her Instagram handle, @tegaakinola.

This was Tega Akinola's third upscaling project and the one which turned her hobby into a full-blown business. She used iPhone Cables and glued them onto the piece to give an illusion.

When she started sharing her work on Instagram, it didn't take long for people to notice the work. They started inquiring about the price. The APOC Store approached the designer and wanted to guide her through the process of starting her own business.

Further in the interview with Vogue, Tega Akinola said:

“After I did the first cable heel, so many people got in contact with me. At first I was thinking, 'how am I going to do it,' because literally I just glued the cables on at the time. But because of that, APOC store reached out to me and were like, ‘we want to mentor you.’ They really helped.”

The designer plans to start custom orders for her fans and work's admirers in 2022. What catches our attention when we see her work is the sustainable approach.

"Akinola shared, “It was just the idea of buying secondhand things and making them new. When I realized that I could help contribute or help inspire people to be more consciously aware of what they buy and why they buy it, I started to hone that a little bit more … but if everyone does something small, it helps towards being more sustainable in fashion.”

All the cables come from industrial waste and the faulty products that are being discarded. Taking the dumps and scraps and turning them into such creative, beautiful pieces is something we love about the designer and her innovations.

All about the Fleece Bags

The products are limited-edition and are often sold out within minutes after launch. Currently, all the bags from the designer are currently sold out on the apoc-store.com and fans are anxiously waiting for the restock.

The bags are made of fleece fabric which includes branding from Nike, Patagonia, The North Face, and more brands. Most of the products are monotone, with some having accents of compatible colors. The logo of the brand is placed in the middle of the front face.

What do you think of these cute mini-bags made in fleece fabric by the designer Tega Akinola?

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan