What does YPB stand for? All about Abercrombie & Fitch's activewear line

Abercrombie & Fitch, the U.S. apparel retailer, announced the launch of YPB, an activewear sub-brand, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The label is part of a division under Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

YPB, which stands for "Your Personal Best," aims to empower consumers to perform at their highest potential, regardless of activity, from sprinting to lifting, whatever that may be. The sub-brand will feature a collection of functional activewear.

More about Abercrombie & Fitch's 'YPB' activewear line

The activewear collection has been launched for both men and women and can be availed online on the site www.abercrombie.com. It is a collection that serves as both fashion-forward yet functional wear.

Shoppers can also avail of the collection in Abercrombie & Fitch stores in the North American regions. YPB's assorment features sqaut-proof, soft, and breathable bottoms. A four-way stretch, sweat-wicking and anti-odor induced elements in performance tops which feature trending details like straps, cutouts, and studio outer layers.

The collection celebrates the activity and 'what makes you sweat'. There is a wide range of sizes available within XXS- XXL with options for short and long lengths.

Kristin Scott, who is the Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. made a statement regarding the YPB line in the press release made by the company, saying:

“We’ve been dedicated to outfitting our millennial consumers for every part of their lives, whether they’re traveling, brunching with friends or celebrating a wedding, for example. Being active is another key part of that lifestyle, and now, with the launch of YPB, we can meet those specific needs.”

She further spoke about their motive behind the new activewear line:

“We’re laser-focused on listening to our customers, and they were clear: They're looking for fashion-forward activewear that actually performs, looks good and combines quality with value. YPB delivers on all of that, while also providing the comfort and attention to detail that our customers expect from us."

YPB's team held focus groups with key fitness and lifestyle influencers as well as a few customers to gain a perspective upon their expectations from the activewear world. The designer then spent a lot of time researching the fit on models across heights, genders, shapes, and sizes to ensure the quality as well as performance of the line.

The YPB line ensures that fabric stretches, seam-less and details like drawstrings and pocket angles are perfect according to the consumer and that they can move comfortably and freely in the clothing.

The collection includes multiple pieces such as sportsbras, tights, leggings, shorts, tops, and a few accessories. The men's collection starts from $39 for training tees and goes on till $80 for training joggers. The women's collection starts from $45 for bike shorts and goes uptill $100 for satin windbreakers.

The collection also includes accessories such as unisex baseball caps which can be availed for $29 and gym bags for $89 available in black colorways.

