Victoria Beckham X Reebok Drop Six: Where to buy, price, and more about the designer's sixth activewear collection

Victoria Beckham launched the latest collection with long-term fitness partner Reebok. The brand-new capsule collection has brought in a large variety of products.

This is Victoria Beckham’s sixth release in collaboration with Reebok. The collection unveils a cautiously picked array of sleek activewear. The former Spice Girl infused the essence of her signature woman-oriented silhouette and figure-flattering shape in the new Drop Six line.

The Drop Six collection, a blend of fashion and sportswear, has introduced chic essentials and high-performance activewear.

All about Victoria Beckham x Reebok Drop 6 collection

The latest collection’s price ranges from $90 USD to $230 USD. For those interested, you can take a closer look at the collection, as all the pieces are available for purchase on the official Reebok website as well as at www.victoriabeckham.com.

For the latest collab, the feminine proportions have been revised and the silhouettes are cropped and boxy. The design consciously flatters the waist.

The collection showcases wide leg pants, crew neck tank tops, fitted tank tops, seamless brassiere, three-fourth leggings, collab logo t-shirts, bike shorts, cropped hoodies, and sports brassiere in different colorways like black, seaspray green, and coral glow.

Threads of the new series are woven tightly for a more dense and compact texture. This closely-packed design will allow easier movement of the body, alongside sculpting and providing support.

The Victoria Beckham’s Cropped Hoody has improvised as well as modernized by adding a jersey lining. Overall, the new piece is promising in terms of comfort and warmth.

A well-balanced and sensible color selection in earthy tones of clay and seaspray green makes it even more appealing. Further, the black brassieres are embroidered with solar yellow colored trademarks of both Reebok and Victoria Beckham.

The iconic VB Cowl Neck Jumper is designed with impactful vector taping. The matte finish used for the black jacket adds an element of subtle sophistication to the range.

In contrast to simplicity, the logos have been kept bigger and bolder, radiating energy and confidence.

Style statement footwear, VB Zig Kinetica, is produced in noticeable neon sonar yellow. While iconic and minimalist in white and black, VB Club C shoes feature embossed logo detailing, along with classic graphic iterations drawn in contrasting black and white. They have been finished with a subtle coral glow.

What did Victoria Beckham have to say about the collab?

The founder of VB seemed excited about its latest launch. In a press release, Beckham threw more light on the collab and said,

“At the beginning of the design process I always start with one key piece that references a particular sport. Last season was all about the tennis dress whereas this Drop sees the introduction of a wide-leg basketball warm-up trouser inspired by my travels to the US. My vintage wardrobe also plays a big part in the look and feel of each capsule, the Reebok M65 Parka nods to one of my favourite jackets – we’ve cropped it, cut it to the waist and fitted it with wide pockets so it can be worn all day long.”

