5 Solo performance outfits BLACKPINK's Jennie slayed

BLACKPINK's Jennie proved her mettle as a soloist in 2018, when she released her debut single Solo. The main rapper and leader of BLACKPINK was the first among the members to release a solo song. With incredible vocals, choreography, and concept, Solo paved the way for other members to release solo songs as well.

BLACKPINK's Jennie aces her fashion game

Apart from being an excellent singer, Jennie is known for her incredible style, both on and off-stage. Her performance outfits are always stunning, and the Solo stages were no exception.

Whether it was her stunning off-shoulder dress during SBS Inkigayo, or the jaw-dropping red dress at the Mnet Gaon Chart Awards, here are 5 Solo stage outfits that BLACKPINK Jennie rocked.

1) SBS Inkigayo 20181216

elegant and yellow. she knows, beautiful things dont ask for attention. for me, jennie's outfit for her solo stage epitomizes her— nothing flashy, nothing hard to carry on stage, no risk of dress malfunction. elegant and yellow. she knows, beautiful things dont ask for attention. https://t.co/D1WuScv4jc

Dressed elegantly in a yellow sweater and skirt combination, Jennie won her third award at SBS Inkigayo in this outfit that showed off her charms, both cute and attractive at the same time.

Reminiscent of Alicia Silverstone in Clueless, this Solo performance outfit, complete with a sequined bow, will always be iconic.

2) Show Music Core 20181201

A vision in white, Jennie looked every bit as elegant as her song. Paired with pearls and a crystal bodychain, it was as if her silk asymmetrical top was made for her.

Jennie ate this look and left no crumbs and fans love her for it.

3) SBS Inkigayo 20181125

On her debut solo stage, Jennie wore a bright red buttoned bodycon dress with boots.

The outfit must have been lucky, the red chiffon gloves and all, because it gave her a win that week.

4) BLACKPINK's In Your Area in Seoul 20181110

Even before Solo was released digitally, Jennie showed it to BLINKs. At the 10th November 2018 concert, BLACKPINK's In Your Area in Seoul, Jennie surprised her audience with her first solo song.

Dressed in a short white and black dress, she looked picture-perfect. Her live vocals were exemplary, and history was created.

5) MNet Gaon Music Awards 2019

When people first saw this outfit at the MNet Gaon Music Awards, it was a special moment.

On a pitch-dark stage, a spotlight slowly appeared over Jennie. She was wearing an asymmetrical dress, which had a ruffle over one arm. Jennie owned the stage in the outfit.

Whether it's red, white, or black, Jennie knows how to pull it off.

Edited by Sabika