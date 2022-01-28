"I think I look good": Alicia Silverstone flips off body shamers who call her 'fat' in viral TikTok video

American actress Alicia Silverstone has slammed the trollers on TikTok for body-shaming her.

On January 25, the 45-year-old actress saw a picture of herself in a navy blue slip dress captioned "Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo."

In response to that TikTok video, the Clueless actress made a video where she shows the picture with the caption and then suddenly appears in the clip and gives it a middle finger. Meanwhile, the song abcdfu by GAYLE plays in the background.

Alicia Silverstone @AliciaSilv 🤷🏼‍♀️ Damn. I thought I looked good..🤷🏼‍♀️ Damn. I thought I looked good.. 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/rvq00j16t1

Silverstone's fans and admirers cheered her in the comments section, calling her gorgeous and dissing off the trollers.

In October 2021, Silverstone teamed up with a TikTok video that asked for "justice for Alicia Silverstone" regarding a 1996 article that compared her body in Batgirl to Babe the Pig. The TikTok user, who initiated the post, shared a clipping of an Entertainment Weekly article and said that people were obsessed with her weight and all she did was "breathe."

Alicia Silverstone has had a tough time dealing with body shamers

The Babysitter actress had openly mentioned her time post-Clueless when she was made fun of for her body weight. While talking to news outlet Vanity Fair in 2018, Silverstone said she felt rebellious after being called a "fat girl."

"It didn’t make me think, Oh yes, I’m going to try really hard to be [what you think I should be]. My response was, 'Hell no.' I had no interest in being famous or maintaining any kind of fame. If you told me that acting meant I was going to be called fat and have to do things a certain way, then I was like, 'F*ck off.'"

In 2020, while speaking with the Guardian, Silverstone revealed that people would constantly make fun of her body, even when she was at the peak of her career.

She revealed that it was "hurtful" to be subjected to this, but she knew all along that they were wrong.

On the professional front, Silverstone will be the next star in projects like The Requin, Senior Year, and Reptile.

