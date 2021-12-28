"I think I am the heaviest I have ever been": Bebe Rexha opens up on weight gain in emotional TikTok video

Bebe Rexha recently posted an “honest update” on TikTok and opened up about her struggles with weight gain amid the holiday season. The singer shared that she is currently at her “heaviest” and is embarrassed about her number:

“So it is the holidays and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays,’ which I am - ish. I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed.”

The Grammy Award nominee also broke down in tears while talking about her issues and said that she felt “disgusting” and uncomfortable in her body.

Fans support Bebe Rexha as singer opens up about body image issues

Bebe Rexha has often used her platform to share messages about body-positivity on social media, as well as on her concerts. She is known for condemning body-shaming and advocating the concept of self-love among fans.

Earlier this year, she posted a TikTok video asking people to “normalize” weighing 165 pounds. However, the musician recently made an emotional confession about her own struggles with body image.

The I Got You hitmaker shared that she has stopped making frequent social media posts as she no longer feels comfortable in her own skin:

“I don’t feel good in my skin, and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post, and that’s really honestly the reason I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to.”

The singer said that her feelings stemmed from a place of “hurt and confusion” and mentioned that she is also struggling with self-love. Following her emotional confession, several fans flocked to Twitter to provide their love and support to Bebe Rexha using the ‘Bebe Is Loved’ hashtag:

As fans continue to pour in their support online, it remains to be seen if Bebe Rexha will respond to the love she received on social media. Despite her personal battles, the singer already took to Twitter to send her love to people who are “feeling down” in the festive season.

