When did BLACKPINK debut? All about the K-pop girl gang's origin

With K-pop making ripples across the internet, netizens are curious to learn about the back story behind legendary K-pop bands like BLACKPINK. Although BLACKPINK made its debut on August 8, 2016, the story goes back to as early as the early 2000s.

YG Entertainment formed this hit girl group in 2010. During this year, each member auditioned to be a trainee with the YG label. In South Korea, K-pop stars go through years of training before they debut. All four members entered the label as trainees and underwent training for close to four to five years.

The BLACKPINK journey: All about the band's prior debut

In June 2016, YG Entertainment introduced the first member of this upcoming girl band. Slowly, throughout the month, the label dropped the names of other confirmed band members. Before their debut as a band, each member made their debut.

Meet BLACKPINK's leader: Jennie

To pursue her dreams at a young age, Jennie decided to leave New Zealand and shift to South Korea in 2010. Before becoming part of the band, she featured in a couple of tracks with BIGBANG's G-Dragon and a song by singer Lee-hi.

After relentless training for five years, on June 1, 2016, YG Entertainment officially welcomed Jennie as the band's first member. Fluent in Korean, Japanese, and English, she's the group's main rapper, lead vocalist, and leader.

Meet BLACKPINK's maknae (youngest): Lisa

Being the first foreign talent that YG Entertainment signed with, Lisa was the only trainee from Thailand who cleared the audition. Prior to her debut in the band, she featured in BIGBANG's Taeyang's music video, Ringa Linga.

Fluent in English, Korean, Thai and Japanese, she is the group's lead dancer, lead rapper, and sub vocalist. Her five years of relentless training paid off when YG entertainment introduced her as the next band member on June 8, 2016.

Meet BLACKPINK's visual: Jisoo

Joining YG in 2011, Jisoo was a trainee for about five years. Before becoming part of the band, Jisoo featured in popular music tracks by Epik High and Hi Suhyun. She even made a cameo in the hit 2015 drama, The Producers.

Fluent in Korean, Chinese, and Japanese, she is the group's lead vocalist. YG Entertainment introduced her as the band's third member on June 15, 2016.

Meet the BLACKPINK's Vocalist: Rosé

Packing up and moving from Australia to South Korea, Rosé joined the label in 2011. Before becoming a part of the band, Rosé worked on projects like BIGBANG's G-Dragon's track, Without You.

Fluent in English, Korean, and Japanese, Rosé is known for her melodic voice, labeling her the group's main vocalist and lead dancer. After rigorous training for four years, she was introduced as the final band member on June 22, 2016.

By June 29, 2016, the label confirmed that the band would only have four members. Previously, YG entertainment wanted to launch a nine-member group.

With individual solo tracks, international brand collabs, drama leads, and more, the band has come a long way over the years. Fans and netizens continue to extend their support to the band.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar