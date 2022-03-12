BLACKPINK's Jennie x Gentle Monster's latest collaboration 

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has recently joined forces with Gentle Monster yet again for a new collection titled Jentle Garden. Over the past week, the South Korean rapper and global eye-wear brand has been teasing netizens with its upcoming drop.

The K-pop idol previously starred in the South Korean eyewear brand's Jentle Home campaign last spring, and is frequently spotted wearing chic shades from the brand.

BLACKPINK's Jennie enters a fantasy garden and reimagines the brand's reflective metal designs

On March 10, 2022, global fashion eyewear brand Gentle Monster released its latest collection in collaboration with K-pop idol Jennie. For its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign dubbed as Jentle Garden, the singer enters a fantasy world created by Gentle Monster and herself.

The magical campaign was shot by Hugo Comte, who captured BLACKPINK Jennie's ethereal beauty in various dream-like and floral digital environments. Gentle Monster has always had unique campaigns, and its visuals are spot-on, but this particular photo shoot took the fashion world to a whole new level.

The chic eyewear collection features a total of three pairs of sunglasses, three optical glasses, and a special pair of shades adorned with crystal embellishment on the frame to give it an extravagant look. The pieces are available in a variety of colors and come with limited-edition packaging.

In honor of the duo’s partnership, Jentle Garden pop-up stores will open in five different cities, recreating a mesmerizing village scenery set-up designed by the K-pop star and Gentle Monster.

Fruits of Paradise packages, custom-designed Jentle Garden masks and vibrant flowers will also be sold in limited quantities at the pop-up stores.

Additionally, ahead of the much-anticipated launch, Gentle Monster created a mobile game called Jentle Garden Game, which is available on all application stores.

It is a fantasy world in which gamers can grow their own unique flower garden with BLACKPINK's Jennie. For one month, the top 10 players in the game will be selected to win a prize for a flower bag and five eyewear pieces from the latest collection.

Meanwhile, Gentle Monster produces high-quality eyewear and has become popular among several celebrities. The brand’s various eyewear pieces have become the go-to for quality shades.

Famous personalities including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more have been longtime customers of the brand. Gentle Monster also recently collaborated with Coperni to invent a pair of modern shades inspired by 5G technology.

