How to buy Gabrielle Union x New York & Company footwear? Price and more about the collab

Gabrielle Union is expanding New York & Company's collection into a footwear line. The footwear collection was unveiled on the official site on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

With the footwear line, she is building on her relationship with New York & Company, with whom she has been in collaboration since 2017 for an ellaborate range of apparel.

The newly launched footwear line includes a wide range of heels, boots, flats, and sneakers in both vibrant hues and neutral tones.

More about Gabrielle Union x New York & Company footwear collection

Gabrielle Union dropped her first footwear collection in collaboration with New York & Company on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The Cheaper by the Dozen actress launched a 10-piece collection, which is made with high-quality materials and elevated designs that ammalgamate comfort and style.

Speaking about the newly launched footwear line in an interview with FN, she said,

β€œI knew I wanted to expand my collection in a new and creative way, and footwear was the natural progression for my line. The launch of my very first footwear collection is a personal milestone, and I am excited to offer this new collection to consumers.”

She also expressed her excitement about this new venture with WWD. She said,

β€œI have been working with New York & Company to launch my seasonal apparel collections for several years now, so I’m thrilled to expand our partnership into footwear. Similar to my clothing, I love having a variety of shoe styles to have fun with, and this new footwear collection does that."

She further talked about what to expect from the newly launched collaboration. She shared,

β€œIt offers a wide range of styles and colors, from sneakers to high heels, encouraging us to step out in something new this season.”

The footwear line will retail at a price range between $79.95 to $110.95 on the official e-commerce site nyandcompany.com, starting March 24, 2022.

The KAYA FAUX-LEATHER PUFFY MULE can be availed at a price of $84.95 in four colorways including nude, white, dark brown, and black. The JAYLIN STRAPPY SANDAL can be availed in a black or blue colorway for $84.95.

The CARSTEN CHUNKY-SOLE LOAFER can be availed in two colorways, black and white, for $89.95. Finally, the most expensive footwear silhouette from the collection, DESTINIE SOCK BOOTIE, can be availed in coral or brown colorway for $109.95.

