How to buy Gabrielle Union x New York & Company footwear? Price and more about the collab

Gabrielle Union is expanding New York & Company's collection into a footwear line. The footwear collection was unveiled on the official site on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

With the footwear line, she is building on her relationship with New York & Company, with whom she has been in collaboration since 2017 for an ellaborate range of apparel.

The newly launched footwear line includes a wide range of heels, boots, flats, and sneakers in both vibrant hues and neutral tones.

More about Gabrielle Union x New York & Company footwear collection

Gabrielle Union dropped her first footwear collection in collaboration with New York & Company on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The Cheaper by the Dozen actress launched a 10-piece collection, which is made with high-quality materials and elevated designs that ammalgamate comfort and style.

Speaking about the newly launched footwear line in an interview with FN, she said,

“I knew I wanted to expand my collection in a new and creative way, and footwear was the natural progression for my line. The launch of my very first footwear collection is a personal milestone, and I am excited to offer this new collection to consumers.”

She also expressed her excitement about this new venture with WWD. She said,

“I have been working with New York & Company to launch my seasonal apparel collections for several years now, so I’m thrilled to expand our partnership into footwear. Similar to my clothing, I love having a variety of shoe styles to have fun with, and this new footwear collection does that."

She further talked about what to expect from the newly launched collaboration. She shared,

“It offers a wide range of styles and colors, from sneakers to high heels, encouraging us to step out in something new this season.”

The footwear line will retail at a price range between $79.95 to $110.95 on the official e-commerce site nyandcompany.com, starting March 24, 2022.

The KAYA FAUX-LEATHER PUFFY MULE can be availed at a price of $84.95 in four colorways including nude, white, dark brown, and black. The JAYLIN STRAPPY SANDAL can be availed in a black or blue colorway for $84.95.

The CARSTEN CHUNKY-SOLE LOAFER can be availed in two colorways, black and white, for $89.95. Finally, the most expensive footwear silhouette from the collection, DESTINIE SOCK BOOTIE, can be availed in coral or brown colorway for $109.95.

