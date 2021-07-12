"Wendy has always been a messy person": Late TikToker Swavy’s family demand an apology and slam Wendy Williams for her insensitive remarks 

Late TikToker Swavy’s family recently called out Wendy Williams for her insensitive remarks on the young social media influencer while announcing his tragic death on “The Wendy Williams Show”.

On 5 July 2021, popular TikToker Swavy, also known as Babyface, was shot dead in Delaware. The news of Swavy’s tragic passing left the online community shocked and heartbroken. Several fans took to social media to mourn the death of the TikTok star.

On 7 June 2021, Wendy Williams talked about Swavy’s death on the “Hot Topics” section of her TV show. Before announcing the tragic news, Williams made fun of the TikTok star by comparing his follower count and also allegedly mocking his appearance:

"He's a TikTok star. He's got more followers than me, 2.5 million. Well, as my son Kevin would say: 'No one uses Instagram anymore.' And, as far as TikTok, I don't use that at all. I don't know what that is. I don't want to be involved. So here he is...he's nineteen, and he was murdered Monday morning."

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: Wendy Williams getting massive backlash for her nasty comments about late TikToker Swavy, who was murdered just a few days ago. Wendy makes fun of Swavy’s appearance and compares her follower count to his. Swavy was 19. pic.twitter.com/KiElk63kzQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 9, 2021

William’s hard-hearted way of presenting the sensitive news did not sit well with critics. The reality TV host faced instant backlash on social media following her comments on the late TikToker.

After days of maintaining silence on the issue, Swavy’s mother, Chanell Clark, and brother, Rahkim Clark, opened up about Wendy William’s treatment of the tragic incident.

Tiktoker Swavy’s family calls out Wendy Williams and seeks an apology from the host

Swavy, born Matima Miller, was a popular TikToker and social media influencer. Known for his dance videos and humorous skits, Swavy earned nearly 2.5 million followers on TikTok. The 19-year-old content creator was tragically killed in an act of merciless gun violence earlier this month.

Following Wendy William’s insensitive way of addressing the news on her TV show, Swavy’s family spoke to TMZ and expressed their disappointment about the situation.

Swavy’s elder brother, Rahkim Clark, called Williams a “messy person” in a video clip:

“Wendy has always been a messy person. That’s what her life consists of this gossip and reporting stories. But this is not just any other story, this is not a highlight, this is not a hot topic, this is our real life and we are dealing with this in reality.”

He also called out the media personality for painting the wrong image of Swavy on her show:

“It’s one thing to take public knowledge and put it out there but you gave a false narrative. You gave a false story. You painted him as a thug, as a drug dealer or someone that was out here trying to be in the streets or anything like that and that wasn’t the type of person he was.”

Swavy’s mother, Chanell Clark, who continues to mourn the irreplaceable loss of her son, also weighed in on the situation:

“Wendy Williams, how as a mother, how did you put a child out there like that? Nobody knew him like that. I mean online, he was popular online but we was gonna spread his wings by himself… my son shouldn’t have been shot down in the streets like that for somebody to recognize who he is. He was already getting recognition.”

She further asked for an official apology from Wendy Williams:

“I deserve an apology but at this point I am so p***** off because you did him like that… I am looking for an apology. I do want an apology.”

Chanell Clark also opened up about the traumatizing experience of dealing with Swavy’s demise. As the family continues to mourn the tragic loss, it remains to be seen if Wendy Williams will address the situation and issue a public apology as requested by Swavy’s family.

Edited by Ashish Yadav