What did Wendy Williams say about Tabitha Brown? Drama explained as influencer's classy reply wins hearts online

Wendy Williams recently talked about influencer Tabitha Brown in the latest episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” predicting that the latter’s marriage might turn “real rocky” soon. The statement came after Brown took to YouTube to announce her husband’s retirement.

In an emotional video, the actress and influencer mentioned that her husband has decided to retire from his job at the LAPD after serving for 15 years. She shared how Chance Brown took up the job to keep the family steady while grinding through the industry.

Following Brown’s hard-earned success in the industry, she has now decided to give her husband the chance to follow his own dreams:

“When my husband went on this journey, he really felt like he could make a difference and I know that he has in his community. He has done his part. But I also know it’s time for him to dream again”

She said that god blessed her with the chance to help her husband retire:

“God has blessed us. He has blessed me so that I can retire my husband.”

But Brown’s decision led Williams to compare the situation with her own marriage and recent divorce with Kevin Hunter. During the “Hot Topics” segment of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the host told the audience:

“I was married to one of those, ‘I make the money!’ and so on and so forth. ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Stay with me! Go, go, go!’ See how that turned out. I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment.”

Williams filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter more than 20 years after their marriage. The now-former couple parted ways after Hunter reportedly cheated on Williams.

However, Williams’ statement reportedly did not sit well with Brown. The 42-year-old politely clapped back at Williams, responding to her opinion through a video. Brown’s video gained immediate traction and apparently won over the internet.

Internet reacts to Tabitha Brown’s graceful clap back at Wendy Williams

In her latest video, Brown addressed the situation with her usual graceful demeanor. She told Williams how her situation is different:

“Wendy the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry. But listen, let me tell you this, twenty-three years I’ve been with my husband, broke for a very long time, together. Struggled for a very long time, together. Succeeded for the last couple of years, together.”

She also slightly dissed Williams, saying that the decision for Chance’s retirement was an agreement:

“He took a job 15 years ago to help support my dream and I know you may not know what that looks like in a genuine place but this was an agreement between my husband and I.”

Brown further elaborated on the journey with her husband and mentioned how they supported each other through thick and thin:

“I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it together for the last 15 years. I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and no’s in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me, he has allowed me to manifest. I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep him first.”

She also went ahead to pray that Williams finds true love once again:

“I pray that love finds you. True love. I hope it finds you and holds you tight…. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore, wearing a bulletproof vest if he don’t have to, and if it’s not his desire.”

Brown also mentioned that she now wants to see her husband safe as he fulfills his dream of coaching children and working towards building his non-profit organization.

She concluded the video with another round of prayer for Williams while sharing her own excitement for her husband’s journey ahead:

“I pray that somebody finds you, love finds you that excites you the way I’m excited for my husband to grow his business, pour into children and coach these kids and do other things he’s dreamt about.”

Following the video's release, Brown’s classy reply to Williams won numerous hearts online. Several users took to Twitter to provide their support towards the influencer.

“The pain this woman must be in” has me HOLLERING! pic.twitter.com/ooN6xSWBcO — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) July 1, 2021

Tabitha Brown ended that read with a prayer of love LMAOOO 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8OZ2ftXMX7 — BigBaby (@Krys_King) July 1, 2021

In the next fight I promise I will summon the strength of Tabitha Brown.

BAAABBBYY... that is a whole mood. pic.twitter.com/bgvT7o4HTo — iamNikki (@nikki_ironwood) July 1, 2021

Petition to replace the Wendy Williams show with the Tabitha Brown Show — Sahil Alvarez (@SahilAlvarez) July 1, 2021

The way Tabitha Brown gave Wendy Williams a good ole fashioned church cuss out was masterful. She ran Wendy's whole life down with a radiant smile...I Stan! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Fnm5ONWKso — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) July 1, 2021

If “Kill em with Kindness” was a person.. Tabitha Brown @IamTabithaBrown pic.twitter.com/tZGyo9iyym — JaLisa ♡ (@IDoDis4DC) July 1, 2021

Tabitha Brown reading the hell out of Wendy Williams, in the most polite way. pic.twitter.com/RCLTF5xaHF — nasiphi (@africasnas) July 1, 2021

Tabitha Brown getting Wendy William all the way together 🔥. Tabitha is so unproblematic. Goodness pic.twitter.com/CtUdkozTLH — FaRah (@FaRah07595123) July 1, 2021

The way Mrs. Tabitha Brown responded back to Wendy Williams is how I would like to start responding to negativity from others. — Yennifer 🇭🇳 (@queenyennifer_) July 1, 2021

As people continue to pour in their opinions regarding the issue online, it remains to be seen if Williams will address Brown’s response in her show.

