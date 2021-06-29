Who is Kim Saira? Influencer reveals she’s been getting death threats over petition accusing James Corden’s “Spill Your Guts” segment of anti-Asian racism 

Influencer Kim Saira recently made the news for calling out James Corden’s “Spill Your Guts” segment for Anti-Asian racism and creating a petition against the same. According to the claims, Kim Saira accused the show of featuring foods from Asian countries and using them as “gross” items.

“Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” is one of the most popular segments of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” It is a game that challenges a celebrity to either answer a revealing question from Corden or eat a food item that is allegedly regarded as horrible.

Kim Saira took to social media to point out that the show has featured food items like baluts, century old eggs and chicken feet that are part of Asian cuisine. She also launched an official petition against the show titled, “Remove “Spill Your Guts” Segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

However, the social media influencer recently told TMZ that although the petition has mostly received positive support, Saira is also getting severe online hate including death threats:

“My main platform is Instagram and I have been getting a lot of hate and death threats, almost every single day I’ll wake up to one or like in my emails, so it’s been really hard for me personally because I am not in therapy and I am kind of dealing with this backlash on my own.”

She further mentioned that the backlash has resulted in her Instagram getting shadowbanned:

“Even my Instagram right now is shadowbanned probably because I have had so many people report my account because of the pushback it’s been having.”

Kim Saira’s petition has amassed more than 45,000 signatures so far, with several people coming to her defense to support the cause.

Who is Kim Saira?

Kim Saira is an Asian-American social media influencer, activist, digital artist and content creator. She uses social media platforms to promote racial and social equality and contributes to activism through her digital artwork.

In an interview with the Asia Society, the artist shared that she used art to promote activism as it “felt natural”:

“I was educating myself about topics like racism and social injustice, I knew I wanted to start speaking out about recent events that were occurring, so one of the best ways for me to do that was expressing it through what felt natural to me, which is art.”

Kim Saira came under the spotlight after launching a petition against James Corden’s “Spill Your Guts” segment from his “Late Late Show.” She sharply criticized the alleged anti-Asian racism in the segment on her petition:

“In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.”

In addition to voicing her opinion, Saira also demanded a public apology from James Corden and requested makers to remove the segment from the show.

Kim Saira’s petition against James Corden’s “Spill Your Guts” segment

In the official petition against James Corden’s “Spill Your Guts” segment, Kim Saira demanded either a complete change of menu or removal of the entire segment from the show along with a public apology from the celebrity host.

She also asked James Corden to make donations to Asian-American organizations that help Asian-owned businesses and restaurants as compensation.

In response, James Corden recently addressed the issue during his appearance on Howard 101:

"We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit, we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods. Our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody.”

However, Corden’s response reportedly did not sit well with Kim Saira. In her recent TMZ interview, she also expressed her disappointment over the “non-apology”:

“He [James Corden] put a non apology, put out a one sentence statement on the Howard Stern show. It really made me disappointed, I cried a lot about it just because the push back I’ve been getting and just the fact that he just put out a one sentence statement thinking it would fix everything.”

As of now, it remains to be seen if James Corden will address the issue any further or end up changing the segment from his show.

