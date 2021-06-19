Henry Cavill’s girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso apologizes after old ‘offensive’ tribal photo leads to allegations of cultural appropriation 

Henry Cavill’s girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, recently came under fire for alleged cultural appropriation after an old photo wearing a tribal costume resurfaced online.

Natalie Viscuso is the Vice President of the American production and media company Legendary Entertainment. The “Superman” actor publicly announced his relationship with Natalie this April.

Soon after, fans unearthed the “blackfaced” picture, and Viscuso found herself in the middle of the controversy. The 31-year-old was vehemently criticized across social media over the past few days.

In the image, Natalie is donning tribal attire with her skin colored from the neck down. According to reports, the picture was shot for a 2008 MTV Reality show.

Natalie was dressed in the native costume during her visit to Namibia, where she spent time with an African tribe.

Henry Cavill’s girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, publicly apologize after strong backlash for cultural appropriation

The controversial image immediately caused Natalie Viscuso to face the online “cancel culture.” Fans even called out Henry Cavill for his association with the media executive.

The massive outrage spread like wildfire, even leading people to ask Netflix for Henry Cavill’s replacement from the popular series “The Witcher.”

Some went on to register for an official petition seeking Henry’s replacement from the show following his girlfriend’s cultural appropriation controversy.

Fans issue petition against Henry Cavill's replacement from "The Witcher"

After a strong backlash, Natalie Viscuso spoke to the Daily Mail addressing the issue and asking for an apology:

“Firstly, I’d like to say that I’m sorry if this image surfacing has caused any offense. It is a photo from 2008 for a TV show in Namibia. The tribe I was living with painted my skin as part of an initiation ceremony and an acceptance into their culture.”

Natalie explained that she now recognizes the consequences of her past actions.

“Never in a million years did I think that this would be offensive, in fact, I felt honored that they would initiate me. However, with the lessons that we are all learning in today’s climate, it is important that I recognize that this is potentially hurtful. My deepest and most sincere apologies.”

However, a few netizens were quick to deem Natalie Viscuso’s apology as “forced” and “fake.”

Go shove your fucking fakeass apology somewhere else you racist puta 🙄🖕🏼



You're messing with the wrong fandom bhie 😊🙄 https://t.co/GUjkb4sB7f — Sofia ❤️ (@sluttycavill_) June 18, 2021

Hey Henry Cavill’s PR team Whoever wrote that lame ass apology of course sent to your go to @DailyMailUK .. you should be fired! Apologizing because something “surfaced” and saying “if it caused any offense’ IF Really?! Only show A you have no intellect and B your privilege! Wow — Liz Ganim (@ganim_liz) June 18, 2021

Where did this apology come from? Why didn't she post it on her social media account herself? Could it be because the relationship is a sham? @DanyGarciaCo @LHissrich https://t.co/EN422MOz18 — In a gay throuple with Henry Cavill & Sam Heughan! (@HenryAndSamRGay) June 18, 2021

@JustJared she not only did not address the problem on HER IG but she hid behind Henry Cavill yet again in a #sorryiwascaught apology https://t.co/2NlulPt4ey via @JustJared — Liz Ganim (@ganim_liz) June 18, 2021

In light of the racial controversy, some even called out Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso for meeting during the lockdown and defying restrictions.

Just a reminder that, as well as being #racist, #NatalieViscuso also broke lockdown rules by flying into the UK for a shag. By doing so, she and #HenryCavill put several hundred lives at risk, including all the staff working on #TheWitcher https://t.co/tUrtoKqWBf — AderynTheHylian (@AderynTheHylian) June 18, 2021

Imagine looking up to #henrycavill only to find out his "GF" is not only a problematic Racist & was FORCED to "apologise" for it BUT he ALLOWED her to fly to the UK DURING A NATIONAL LOCKDOWN whilst he was filming the Witcher.@netflix what say you to this?#firehenrycavill — Emma-Jayne (@Winter_Phoenix8) June 18, 2021

Meanwhile, some fans came to Cavill’s defense and shared that he does not deserve to be “canceled” based on Viscuso’s actions.

Henry Cavill's cool everybody.I believe what his girlfriend said regarding how the incident occurred. It's a coloring called Otjize--it protects you from the elements.If you use sunscreen you're not considered wearing white face.Use of the N word is something else, lemme know. — McConnell Shouldn't Be On The Hill 🌍 (@OfficiallyRichi) June 18, 2021

Of course I support Henry, I would never believe Henry was a racist.

A person is responsible for what he says, what he does, he does not bind anyone else

The reason I shared the article is because I believe it's newsworthy. https://t.co/JhpqBNooi5 — ᴴᴱᴺᴿʸ ᶜᴬᵛᴵᴸᴸ ᵀᵁᴿᴷᴱʸ ᴼᶠᶠᴵᶜᴵᴬᴸ (@HC_Turkey) June 17, 2021

I want to formally say that in no way do I think Henry Cavill is racist. My comments are directed strictly to the person IN the photo and in no way do I believe HE should be responsible for someone else’s actions or behavior. — Liz Ganim (@ganim_liz) June 18, 2021

Why don't you people leave #HenryCavill and #NatalieViscuso alone. Also if we're attacking people for what they did in the past, lets go after Whoopi Goldberg for going #WhiteFace in the movie #TheAssociate where she makes herself look like a white man. — Josh Coates (@JoshCoates12) June 18, 2021

The WOKERS are at it again😒😒I see #NatalieViscuso has been targeted. — B ryan (@BB_Ryan187) June 18, 2021

#NatalieViscuso all these idiots going on about blackface when is isn’t and the tribe painted her body for her! — Lynda Pickard (@lyndap123) June 18, 2021

It's ridiculous that people are complaining about Natalie Viscuso (Henry's girlfriend) taking part in a ceremony performed by a Namibian tribe after being offered to join. It would have offended them if she refused. — campbecc (@campbecc234) June 18, 2021

Just a while ago, Cavill issued a lengthy note calling out fans for speculating about his personal life. He shared a picture with Natalie and said he is “happy in love and life.”

As people continue to debate Viscuso’s apology online, it is to be seen if Henry Cavill will address the latest issue himself.

