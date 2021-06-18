Taylor Caniff "apologizes" for transphobic comments toward Nikita Dragun

Taylor Caniff posted a YouTube video on June 17th apologizing to Nikita Dragun for the transphobic comments he previously made towards her.

Two days prior, on June 15th, 25-year-old YouTuber Taylor Caniff had accidentally exposed himself for being transphobic while commenting on a video of Nikita Dragun exiting a venue with a male companion and getting into his car.

In the video, Taylor is seen and heard misgendering Nikita and acting irritated in front of the camera on behalf of the former's male companion, who turned out to be a friend of hers.

You want me to leak some real info nah you been doing this 2015?! You would hate that, you change to trending seasons ….Keep changing for clout. I speak FACTS. What I said was facts. https://t.co/8HFOnKgcrr — Taylor Caniff (@taylorcaniff) June 15, 2021

Taylor Caniff puts out YouTube video

Taylor took to YouTube to post a video explaining what was going through his mind as he was making the transphobic comments. In a video titled, "Responding to Nikita Dragun", the former Magcon member detailed to his fans how the video got leaked, basically scapegoating and blaming the internet.

"It makes no sense to me, the internet is one of the softest places in the world right now."

The YouTuber began explaining the situation by mentioning that a person in his "close friends" group on Instagram had sent the video to Nikita.

"On this day, I was in Miami...having a good time. I was torn up. It was 11 at night, and as I was going out, I filmed a video of Nikita Dragun which you guys have all seen. She has started this whole train of hate."

Taylor then began addressing his issue with the "close friends" feature on Instagram.

"That was for a select group of people that I wanted to see the video. I didn't think anything was wrong with that video. The one thing that was wrong with the video was that I called her a "man", which is difficult. This is a lose-lose situation."

Things then took a turn when Taylor claimed that he "offered to apologize" to Nikita and even the people in his select group of "close friends". However, Taylor backtracked and tried to justify his transphobic comments.

"I was just doing it for the bros like that's what I was doing, and I was just making a little joke with my close friends. 60 people."

Taylor ended his explanation by stating how he is not a homophobe or a transphobic person, as he once allegedly "tried to kiss Faze Banks".

Fans slam Taylor Caniff for being transphobic

Fans of Nikita Dragun and former fans of Taylor Caniff took to social media to drag him for trying to apologize. As the YouTuber tried to change the topic on his Twitter account by imposing a 50% off on his merch, fans found it distasteful and continued to call him a "transphobic" person.

thats one small dick that comes with that dad bod sir. anddd bigoted too!!! thats very redneck southern energy!!!! ewww! — The Fantastic Nami (@Nami_oh_yeah) June 18, 2021

we will not be buying — a ⁹³ (@swtsos) June 18, 2021

Aren’t you a transphobe? — gimme a hug and a nug (@GimmeNug) June 17, 2021

It’s the only way you can get people to sun to you now. Transphobe. — cora (@corahateclub) June 17, 2021

No one wants to pay to see your dad bod and little white peen. — Bran (@Bran84982230) June 17, 2021

I have his content, its 100% off then if you get it from me 😘😘 dont give this r@cist ,transph0bic craquer your money 😘😘 — washma poosie (@OreosChromatica) June 18, 2021

you look like a pedophile — mars (@fg34817862) June 18, 2021

Bruh no one gives a fuck :) about your deformed penis or trash ass only fans account. pic.twitter.com/pryngdA6gF — pinkie (@higurashifanx) June 18, 2021

Discounts because no one wants to sub anymore? You couldn’t pay me to sub to ur garbage. Eff out of here — Goosey (@TheGooseGoblin) June 18, 2021

Fans found Taylor Caniff's apology to be fake, full of gaslighting and very transphobic.

Nikita Dragun has yet to respond to Taylor Caniff's attempt to apologize.

