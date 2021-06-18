Taylor Caniff "apologizes" for transphobic comments toward Nikita Dragun

Taylor Caniff posted a YouTube video on June 17th apologizing to Nikita Dragun for the transphobic comments he previously made towards her.
Two days prior, on June 15th, 25-year-old YouTuber Taylor Caniff had accidentally exposed himself for being transphobic while commenting on a video of Nikita Dragun exiting a venue with a male companion and getting into his car.
In the video, Taylor is seen and heard misgendering Nikita and acting irritated in front of the camera on behalf of the former's male companion, who turned out to be a friend of hers.
Taylor Caniff puts out YouTube video
Taylor took to YouTube to post a video explaining what was going through his mind as he was making the transphobic comments. In a video titled, "Responding to Nikita Dragun", the former Magcon member detailed to his fans how the video got leaked, basically scapegoating and blaming the internet.
"It makes no sense to me, the internet is one of the softest places in the world right now."
The YouTuber began explaining the situation by mentioning that a person in his "close friends" group on Instagram had sent the video to Nikita.
"On this day, I was in Miami...having a good time. I was torn up. It was 11 at night, and as I was going out, I filmed a video of Nikita Dragun which you guys have all seen. She has started this whole train of hate."
Taylor then began addressing his issue with the "close friends" feature on Instagram.
"That was for a select group of people that I wanted to see the video. I didn't think anything was wrong with that video. The one thing that was wrong with the video was that I called her a "man", which is difficult. This is a lose-lose situation."
Things then took a turn when Taylor claimed that he "offered to apologize" to Nikita and even the people in his select group of "close friends". However, Taylor backtracked and tried to justify his transphobic comments.
"I was just doing it for the bros like that's what I was doing, and I was just making a little joke with my close friends. 60 people."
Taylor ended his explanation by stating how he is not a homophobe or a transphobic person, as he once allegedly "tried to kiss Faze Banks".
Fans slam Taylor Caniff for being transphobic
Fans of Nikita Dragun and former fans of Taylor Caniff took to social media to drag him for trying to apologize. As the YouTuber tried to change the topic on his Twitter account by imposing a 50% off on his merch, fans found it distasteful and continued to call him a "transphobic" person.
Fans found Taylor Caniff's apology to be fake, full of gaslighting and very transphobic.
Nikita Dragun has yet to respond to Taylor Caniff's attempt to apologize.
