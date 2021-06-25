What happened to Trevor Thomas aka 'DJ Skeletor' from The Wendy Williams Show? Former radio intern reportedly passes away

Wendy Williams opened the latest episode of her talk show with a piece of heartbreaking news about DJ Skeletor’s passing. Long time radio personality, Trevor Thomas, also known as “DJ Skeletor,” has reportedly passed away at the age of 50.

Thomas was an old associate of Wendy Williams and began his career in the industry as an assistant intern for the talk show host. The duo worked together when Williams made her debut at the WQHT station back in 1987.

Thomas became friends with Williams and was also featured in her latest biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie.” Trevor even received his stage name, “DJ Skeletor,” from Wendy Williams herself. He later gained prominence as a radio host in HOT 97 with the same name.

Unfortunately, in a tragic turn of events, Williams shared the news of DJ Skeletor’s passing on the June 24th episode of “The Wendy Williams Show.” The TV personality shared that she received the tragic news while she was getting dressed to attend the premiere of “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.”

“It’s about my old radio intern Skeletor. I am in denial. You saw him in the movie, that was the guy in the studio with me all the time, you know back and forth, and that was Skel you know?”

Friends and family close to Thomas reportedly took to social media to share the news of his passing.

However, no official report about the cause of his death or details about a funeral have been announced so far.

Looking back at the life of Wendy Williams’ assistant 'DJ Skeletor'

DJ Skeletor was a well-known name in the radio industry. Thomas Trevor was born in New Jersey on February 1st, 1971. He graduated from Passaic County Technical and Vocational High School in 1989 and went on to study radio and television at William Patterson University.

He was also a part of the campus radio during his time at the university. After working as Wendy Williams’ assistant in WQHT, DJ Skeletor worked for Kiss FM in the “Issac Hayes & Friends Morning Show” and “Kiss Wake-Up Club with Jeff Foxx and Ken Webb.”

In 1996, Skeletor returned to Hot 97 as a weekend producer and fill-in host. He also worked for WBLS-FM New York between 2002 and 2008. It was Wendy Williams’ stage name, “DJ Skeletor,” that gave Thomas well-deserved prominence while hosting “Well Connected with Skeletor” on BlogTalkRadio.

DJ Skeletor will be deeply missed by friends and colleagues in the radio industry. He reportedly leaves behind his mother, Dale Thomas, and sister, Nekeia Colcloughy, along with other close relatives.

