Where to buy Balenciaga x Adidas footwear collection? Release date, price and more explored

Another designer sneaker collaboration of 2022, namely Balenciaga x Adidas, has finally been released. The two fashion and sneaker gurus came together to create a wide assortment of sneakers and clothing items.

Balenciaga debuted its long-awaited collection with Adidas during its New York runway show on Sunday, May 22, putting an end to rumors that had been circulating since the beginning of 2022.

The complete Balenciaga x Adidas footwear collection is currently available for purchase from the fashion label’s webstore as well as at the Balenciaga’s NYC Madison Avenue offline store. Those willing to get their hands on these ultra-exclusive pairs must hurry up, as the collection will only be available till May 29. These opulent sneakers range from a whopping $995 to $1,100.

Balenciaga x Adidas footwear collection introduced three new designs

Triple S sneakers introduced in white and blue colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German athletic company has taken a serious interest in luxe fashion, particularly over the past few years, collaborating with fashion houses like Prada, Gucci, and now Balenciaga. The highly coveted duo presented two colorways for their Triple S sneakers, alongside their co-branded Speed sneakers made in black.

While the white colorway of the former silhouette has been teased for months, it was merely a sample of what's to follow, as the activewear business paired up with Balenciaga for a much wider selection of choices.

The Triple S chunky shoes are fashioned in two color schemes: white and blue. These leather-free pairs are constructed using polyurethane and polyester.

Featuring double foam and mesh built for the uppers, the shoes are etched with footwear sizings on the edge of the toes. The collab’s sneakers are embellished with the Balenciaga x Adidas co-branded logos, which sit on the tongue as well as on the heel tabs. These white tongues are then accentuated with a dual-toned athletic lacing system.

The medial sides, however, are adorned with contrasting three-stripes of Adidas. Rounding out the silhouettes are complex three-layered sole units.

The Speed sneakers from the exclusive footwear collection are created in a bold black colorway. These laceless footwear pieces are manufactured with polyester and elastane. The uppers are made using a technical 3D knit, while the bottoms are complete with ultra-flexible molded soles.

The monotone appearance of the shoes is highlighted by trefoil motifs, alongside the fashion label’s lettering, which are added to the ankles of these laceless booties.

These pairs exhibit a "No Memory” sole technology monocolor sole unit. Lastly, the chunky white outsoles are a major standout for these designs, which are embossed with the fashion label’s phrase logo.

Apart from the shoes, Demna Gvasalia made a set of easy-fitting track jackets and accompanying pants for everyday wear. T-shirts, leather blousons, hoodies, tanks, oversized denim jackets, soccer tees, head masks, socks, strap mini dresses, and ripped denim shorts round out the collab’s apparel range.

The price range for these clothing pieces starts with $210 and goes up to $5,500.

