Helas retro-infused collection: Release date, price, and more about the apparel line

The french skateboarding streetwear brand, Helas, is unveiling its retro-infused Spring 2022 collection. The retro-infused collection, named Spring 2022 Drop One, was dropped for sale today, April 20, 2022, at 10.00 am ET on the official e-commerce website of Helas.

The Spring 2022 Drop One consists of a 12-piece capsule collection and is in a web-exclusive drop format, it can only be bought online. As part of the latest web-exclusive drop format introduced by the label, fans will receive several collaborations and capsules, released exclusively via the website, throughout the year.

More about the Helas Spring 2022 Drop One web-exclusive collection

Spring 2022 Drop One web-exclusive collection (Image via Helas)

The upcoming spring drop marks a new venture for the French label in its web-exclusive drops approach. The collection marks the venture with cultural nods and its momentous XXL logos.

Dousing in classic styles, the collection is a 12-piece apparel collection which is further divided into two sub-categories, namely Helas Only and Meduse.

The Only design includes two sets of tie-dye apparel pieces, which consists of a tie-die denim jacket, and denim pants in gray and beige colorways. The Only sub-category also includes two long-sleeved tees with photographer Franco Vaccari's illustrations in white and pastel yellow colorways. The collection pays homage to Franco Vaccari's 1996 Tracce artwork.

Lastly, the Only subsection also includes two tie-dye caps in beige and gray colors, matching the two-piece sets. The pieces listed in this category are:

The Only Denim Jacket Beige colorway can be availed on the site for €109 in sizes XS to XL. The jacket features embossed buttons and the brand's logo embossed on the rear of the jacket. The Only Denim Pant Beige can be availed on the site for €110 in sizes XS to XL. The pant features the company's logo embroidered upon the right leg. The pant is designed in straight leg loose fit. The Only Denim Jacket Grey colorway can be availed on the site for €130 in sizes XS to XL. The jacket features embossed buttons and the brand's logo enbroidered on the back of the jacket. The Only Denim Pant Grey can be availed on the site for €92 in sizes XS to XL. The pant features the company's logo embroidered upon the right leg. The pant is designed in straight leg loose fit. The Only LS Tee can be availed in white and pastel yellow colorways for €50 in sizes XS to XL. The LS Tee features long-sleeves and only logo printed on both front and back. The Only Cap can be availed in beige and gray colorways for €35. The cap features an only embroidered logo on the front.

Whereas in the Meduse sub-category, the collection sees two sets of tees and two sets of hoodies in basic white and black colorways. Both the hoodie and tees display the label's iconography around Helas' umbrella graphic logo. The pieces listed under this category are:

Meduse Hoodie can be purchased in black and white colorways for €100 in sizes XS to XL. The back of the hoodie features the meduse logo. Meduse Tee can be purchased for €40 in black and white colorways. The tees comes in a size range of XS to XL with back accentuating meduse logo.

The 12-piece collection can be availed at the official webstore of Helas in the prize range of €35 to €130 from April 20, 2022 at 10.00 am CET.

Edited by Sabika