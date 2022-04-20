'Thor: Love and Thunder' Funko Pop: Release date, where to buy, price and more

Following the release of the teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, Funko announced their new merch for the movie. The toymaker released the announcement of the new Funko Pops on April 18, the same day Marvel Studios dropped the teaser for the new film.

Furthermore, Funko did not limit themselves to just their traditional Pops, for the upcoming film, they seemed to have collaborated with Marvel for multiple products from their repertoire. These include the likes of vinyl bobbleheads, keychains, and other collectibles.

In their official press release, the firm mentioned:

"Hang on for a wild ride through the cosmos with Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder! You'll be able to supercharge your Marvel collection with these electrifying Pop! vinyls, Pop! Keychains, and Pop! Ride collectibles."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Funko Pop! Details:

While Funko did not announce when the merchandise would be available, they are expected to be dropped around the film's release in July. However, Marvel and Funko may decide to release them early, in June.

As per the press release, their iconic Pops would feature "Pop! Thor, Pop! Mighty Thor, Pop! Valkyrie, Pop! Gorr, Pop! Korg, and Pop! Miek." Furthermore, Funko has also disclosed a Pop! ride, which would include the God of Thunder and his mystical goats - Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, aboard a boat that would be pulled by them, as seen in the teaser footage.

Furthermore, Thor, Jane Foster as Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, and Gorr the God Butcher will also be available as keychains from the firm. All individual products are available for pre-orders at Funko and their exclusive partners' websites.

Cost:

While the keychains are set to retail for $5.00 from Funko's official online store, Funko Pops will cost around $12. The pricing is expected to remain around the same number in Euro (EUR) and Pounds (£). The ride set featuring the goats and Thor Odinson will be available for $30.

Dimensions:

The God of Thunder as a Funko Pop (Image via Funko)

The keychains for Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, and Gorr would be around 3-inches tall. Meanwhile, the Funko Pops! would range from 4 to 5.08-inches tall, with Miek being the shortest one and Korg being the tallest amongst the Funko Pop! Collection.

Furthermore, Thor: Love and Thunder Pop! Rides collection will come in at a height beyond five inches tall, with the vinyl pop bobblehead of the God of Thunder coming in at 5.08-inches.

Exclusive Availability:

Exclusive figures and packs of the collection (Image via Funko)

While the individual pieces are available on Funko's website, packs of the Thor: Love and Thunder collections will also have exclusive availability. As per the press release, the "glow-in-the-dark Pop! Mighty Thor" will be exclusively available as Pop In A Box. Meanwhile, the metallic and unmasked version of Jane Foster's superhero form will be a BAM! Exclusive.

Furthermore, the 2-Pack version, including the God of Thunder and Jane Foster's version of the character, will be exclusively available in Target. Similarly, the four-pack version featuring the titular Avenger, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, and Gorr the God Butcher will be exclusively available at Walmart.

Edited by Suchitra