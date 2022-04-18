How did Jane Foster become Thor? Comic story arc explained as Natalie Portman steals the show in Love and Thunder Teaser Trailer

Marvel just dropped the first teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder and has set the internet on fire. Fans were delighted to see Chris Hemsworth as their favorite Norse God after three long years.

With the God of Thunder working alongside Peter Quill and The Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie as the queen of New Asgard, and a quick glimpse of Greek God Zeus (played by Russell Crowe), everything about the trailer was jaw-droppingly fantastic.

The moment Marvel fans lost it was after the title reveal when Mjolnir flew into the hands of a female Thor, who we all know is Odinson’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, played by Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman.

How can Jane Foster wield Mjolnir? How did she become the God of Thunder? Is she Jane Foster or a variant from another timeline? The comic book realm might have the answer to all the burning questions.

In the comics, despite recovering from cancer, Jane Foster wields Mjolnir and becomes the mighty Thor

In the comic book storyline Original Sin, Jane Foster has breast cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Meanwhile, the God of Thunder lost his ability to lift Mjolnir after Nick Fury whispered something in his ear.

Devoid of its master, the hammer starts resonating with its new wielder, a mysterious woman who is later revealed as Jane Foster becomes the Goddess of Thunder.

💭 @comfortjfoster JANE FOSTER AS THE MIGTHY THOR IN “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”



JANE FOSTER AS THE MIGTHY THOR IN “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” https://t.co/LGlm6IiPaX

Odinson goes toe-to-toe with the mysterious new superhero but soon realizes that the woman is far better at handling the hammer than he ever could. He steps down and gives up the title of the mighty Thor to the woman.

The Goddess of Thunder defended Asgard against the attack of the dark elf Malekith and Roxxon. Unfortunately, she lost her life in a battle against Mangog, a physical manifestation of the hatred of billions of people.

In a shocking twist, it was revealed to the audience that the mysterious woman was Jane Foster all along. The power of thunder was canceling out her chemotherapy, and despite the ailment, Jane dedicated her life to the servitude of people. Odin brings Jane Foster back to life, and she serves as the famous Valkyrie.

a b @allanallanallan Greek pantheon, Jane Foster, and comic-inspired scenes... Can't wait for Thor: Love and Thunder Greek pantheon, Jane Foster, and comic-inspired scenes... Can't wait for Thor: Love and Thunder https://t.co/WvJxnmFKxR

While it would be difficult to inculcate this complex story in MCU’s timeline, writers at Marvel are well known for taking some creative liberties concerning the plot.

The Blazing question remains, how does Jane Foster become the Goddess of Thunder in Love and Thunder?

The answer could be as simple as Jane Foster being a variant from another timeline worthy enough to lift Mjolnir before its destruction, or she could be Thor’s ex-girlfriend in this universe who reforged the broken hammer. Note that the cracks are still visible on the hammer.

The answers will reveal themselves on July 8, 2022, when Thor: Love and Thunder hits the cinema halls. Written and directed by Taika Waititi, the movie boasts an impressive cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, and Matt Damon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar