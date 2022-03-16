Samuel L. Jackson drops major hint about Secret Invasion cast member

With shows like Secret Invasion, She Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, Marvel has set its eyes on expanding its cinematic universe in a new direction. One such highly anticipated project that Marvel is set to launch is Secret Invasion.

Scheduled for release in 2023, very few details have been revealed about the project by the studio. We already know that a few cast members like Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and The Crown actress Olivia Coleman will be making their MCU debuts.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, in an interview, the secretive Nick Fury spilt the beans in an ironic reveal of a character in the series.

Samuel L. Jackson revealed that actor Martin Freeman will appear in Secret Invasion

When asked by Josh Horowitz about working with co-stars, Jackson accidentally slipped the name of Martine Freeman, who wasn’t yet confirmed by Marvel to star in the series. In the interview, Jackson said,

“How amazing is that? Martin Freeman.”

Jackson added,

“Come on. When I walked in the room and Olivia Colman was standing there ... We just started laughing, and when we started to work, it was so glorious and such a ball. We were just kind of having a good time. She is so amazing and so effective in a scene.”

Mus @musterde6



“It was so glorious and such a ball…she’s so amazing and so effective in a scene..”



(Many thanks to Samuel L. Jackson on working with Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion:“It was so glorious and such a ball…she’s so amazing and so effective in a scene..”(Many thanks to @ashleylavaIle for capturing and sharing this!) Samuel L. Jackson on working with Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion:“It was so glorious and such a ball…she’s so amazing and so effective in a scene..”(Many thanks to @ashleylavaIle for capturing and sharing this!) https://t.co/KVNvtN5BCy

Martin Freeman played the role of Deputy Task Force Commander Everett Ross. Freeman made his debut in a brief appearance in Captain America: Civil War. He was seen confiscating Captain America’s shield and Sam Wilson’s falcon wings.

He went on to become a major supporting character in Black Panther. Ross was shot in the back when Michael B. Jordan’s character Killmonger broke in to rescue Ulysses Klaue. The Black Panther later saves Ross’s life in Wakanda.

Thanks to Samuel L. Jackson’s spoiler, it seems that Freeman will make his fourth MCU appearance in Secret Invasion. It has also been confirmed that Martin Freeman will appear once again in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s plot and the cast is kept tight by Marvel Studios. Scheduled for release in 2022, the highly anticipated flick will feature Letitia Wright as Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku. It is rumored that Dominique Thorne will make her MCU debut as Ironheart.

We are speculating that both Wakanda Forever and Secret Invasion will be loosely connected since Martin Freeman’s character will be appearing in both movies.

Edited by Sabika