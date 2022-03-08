Emilia Clarke fights a CGI character in a leaked Secret Invasion set video

Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke is set to appear in a TV mini-series titled Secret Invasion. Much like the title, news about the series had been kept a secret, until now, that is. A video has surfaced on Twitter showing the Game of Thrones star enacting a battle for her life against someone donning a full-body motion capture suit.

The mo-cap suit indicates that the person she is fighting would be a CGI character. Since the story is based on the renowned Marvel comic book event Secret Invasion, there is a high probability that the CGI character is an alien of the Skrull race.

What do we know about Emilia Clarke starrer Secret Invasion?

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had announced the project back in 2020, and it was revealed that Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn would reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos respectively. Cobie Smulders was also supposed to play Mariah Hill. Other heavy hitters like The OA star Kingsley Ben-Adir and The Crown actress Olivia Coleman were also announced to be starring in undisclosed roles.

The six-episode mini-series gained attention from both Marvel fans and casual viewers when Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was included in the cast list. Her character's identity has not been revealed yet.

Film theorists claim her character to be SWORD commander Abigail Brand. After GOT, Emilia Clarke tried her hand at action movies like Terminator Genisys and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Although both films earned a poor box office reception, Emilia’s action sequences were praiseworthy.

Undeuxtrois @Daenerys4lyfe SPOILER ! Emilia Clarke filming Secret Invasion. SPOILER ! Emilia Clarke filming Secret Invasion. https://t.co/1yAoYNKU6v

According to the 2008 comic book, the Secret Invasion is a Marvel crossover event in which the shape-shifting alien race, Skrulls, infiltrates the earth by posing as different superheroes. It was revealed that various superheroes such as Spider-Woman, Electra, and Hank Pym were Skrulls all along. The Secret Invasion story had a huge impact on the whole Marvel universe.

In comics, Secret Invasion is a vast tale which includes major Marvel characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, and many more. As of now, no major superheroes are set to appear in the TV series. But given Marvel’s history, we wouldn’t be surprised if they squeezed in a few Avengers cameos for fan service.

It would be exciting to see the makers adapt this renowned comic book series into a TV mini-series. Rumor suggests that the series, to be released in mid-2023, will be a prologue to The Marvels movie starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Park Seo-joon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee