5 weapons stronger than Mjolnir in the Marvel Universe

Mjolnir is one of the strongest weapons in Marvel and any other comic universe for that matter. The divine hammer forged in the heat of a dying star by dwarves is as mighty as Thor himself.

Mjolnir has accompanied Thor on many adventures and helped the God of Thunder take down his foes countless times. The hammer is so powerful that you have to be worthy of even picking it up. Still, it isn't the strongest weapon in the Marvel Universe.

Here are 5 weapons stronger than Mjolnir

5) The Stormbreaker

This one is kind of obvious. As the weapon that replaced Mjolnir when it got destroyed, Thor's new and improved hammer is mightier than even his classic weapon.

Forged in the heat of the same star as Mjolnir, the Stormbreaker has similar properties. But it is bigger in stature and has a sharp edge that gives it an advantage. It also has a longer handle made from Groot's arm, which makes it easier to swing.

4) Darkhold

The Darkhold (Image via Disney+)

Wandavision fans will surely know how powerful Darkhold really is, as we saw a little demo in the finale of the show.

Darkhold is a demonic magic textbook that gives its users unlimited witchcraft powers, like H.P. Lovecraft's Necronomicon. The book is one of the strongest things to exist in the Marvel Universe.

The Darkhold is rumored to feature in the Multiverse of Madness, with Wanda harnessing its powers to find her sons across the Multiverse. So fans can expect to see its full potential on the big screens soon.

3) Eye of Agamotto

Yes, Mjolnir is strong, but can it reverse time? The weapon that Doctor Strange wears as a necklace is more than just some fancy jewelry. Powered by the Time Stone, the Eye of Agamotto allows Strange to do time spells and manipulate the fabric of reality.

Mjolnir might allow Thor to do wonders, but in a face-off against Doctor Strange with the Eye of Agamotto, it stands almost no chance. Dr. Strange can just reverse time or create an infinite loop, like he did to defeat Dormammu.

2) The Ten Rings

The Ten Rings in Shang-Chi (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Ten Ring has had many different origins in the history of comics, but one that has remained constant is how strong they are as a weapon. The post-credit scene in the new Shang Chi movie clearly states that it is now the most powerful weapon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Rings are said to be of extraterrestrial origin, and work together as a set to give their wielder unimaginable strength. We got to see a glimpse of the Ten Rings' magical abilities at the end of Shang Chi, and we'll surely get to see them explored more in the future.

1) The Infinity Gauntlet

Thanos with The Infinity Gauntlet (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Infinity Gauntlet collects the powers of all the infinity stones and allows its users to pretty much do anything they want to do with it. The Infinity Gauntlet is so strong, it's almost like a wish granting factory. It can bend reality, reverse time, manipulate space, snatch souls, control minds, and even kill half of the universe's population.

The Infinity Stones are some of the oldest items existing in the Marvel Universe, and put together, their power is unmatched. If used wisely, they should be able to take down Mjolnir without any effort.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul