'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser trailer breakdown: Internet goes gaga over Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as female Thor

The Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer is finally here after MCU fans spent weeks on social media requesting the studio release the footage. As expected, Taika Waititi's second go at the God of Thunder continues on his arc of self-discovery and recovery from Avengers: Endgame.

This latest teaser trailer also showcases our first glimpse of the titular Asgardian and his new companions aka the 'Asguardians of the Galaxy' after three long years. The footage also reveals new additions to the MCU like Jane Foster's iconic female Thor and Marvel's version of Zeus.

However, the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser clip was quite expectedly void of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Marvel Studios may hold back the reveal until the very last set of trailers. With a summer release date of July 8, this movie is well on its track to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, following hot on the trail of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Easter eggs and theories that Thor: Love and Thunder's official teaser trailer spawned

Blue alien race

The blue aliens in the teaser (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer showcased a blue alien race on an Earth-like planet where Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy are expected to have a bout with some sort of attackers. While this planet could be an outpost for the Kree, it is unlikely that such a supreme species would require assistance from the likes of Thor and others.

It is possible that the alien race is that of the Levians, who are the inhabitants of Levia. However, in the comics, they depleted the resources of their home planet, which could also be the case for their presence in the movie.

The theory is plausible as the Levians have already made a live-action appearance in Agents of Shields. Furthermore, the humanoid aliens being Levians is likely as they also made their comic debut in Thor #256.

Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder - Thor's Goat Boat

Thor's Goat Boat in the teaser (Image via Marvel Studios)

The appearance of the God of Thunder's Goat Boat in Thor: Love and Thunder was spoiled by LEGO's early drop of the set-piece. However, the boat's glimpse in the teaser footage was still worth it. As per the original comics, the boat will be pulled by Thor's mystical goats - Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder.

These goats are capable of traveling between the ten realms at astonishing speeds. Furthermore, they can also be reborn after they die and have been eaten. However, their powers cease to work if their bones are broken. The two goats are based on Thor's goats from Norse mythology, who are named Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr.

Valkyrie faces Earthly legalities with New Asgard in Norway

Valkyrie in the teaser (Image via Marvel Studios)

A brief glimpse of Valkyrie in a suit can be seen in the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser. From the shots, it is apparent that the queen of New Asgard would have to deal with the legalities of the immigration of remaining Asgardians. This could hint at her dealing with the World Security Council or the Global Repatriation Council (GRC). However, she could just be dealing with Norway's authorities as New Asgard is located at Tønsberg.

Furthermore, it is also rumored that Valkyrie will have a romance with Jane Foster's female Thor. While Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson's teaser for fans at the 2019 Comic-Con presentation was vague in its details, fans are expecting and hoping that the person turns out to be Jane. Thompson had said:

"As new king, she needs to find her queen. That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted."

Olympus and Zeus

While the very brief glimpse of Zeus in the teaser trailer did not show Russell Crowe's appearance as the Olympian god, the footage showcased a few glimpses of Olympus and the god's iconic lightning bolt.

With the threat of Gorr the God Butcher, Zeus would likely team up with Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder. This could also hint at the possible appearance of the Council of Godheads, which features the pantheon of gods in the Marvel universe. The council could meet together to address the threat of Gorr.

If such a pantheon is showcased, it could also have a potential connection with Khonshu and the other Enneads from MCU's Moon Knight series.

Jane Foster wields the same Mjolnir that Hela broke in Thor: Ragnarok

The most exciting shot of the teaser footage showcased Natalie Portman's muscular take on female Thor (Jane Foster). Along with featuring female Thor's comic-accurate look, the shot also focused on her version of Mjolnir, which appeared to be broken and then put together.

If MCU decides to make her the same Jane Foster that has been featured in previous films, then it would be apparent that this version of Mjolnir is the same one that Hela broke.

Falligar the Behemoth

The teaser trailer showcased an exact shot-to-shot remake of Falligar the Behemoth's corpse seen by Thor in the 2012 comic, Thor: God of Thunder #3. In the comic, the giant was killed by Gorr, which is likely to remain unchanged in the film.

Natalie Portman's female Thor breaks the Internet following Thor: Love and Thunder's trailer

After her appearance as Female Thor, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster increased the hype over Thor: Love and Thunder exponentially. Though the trailer might have showcased Zeus as well as Olympus, it is safe to say that female Thor garnered most of the attention.

With the introduction of female Thor, it is possible that Chris Hemsworth's Thor may finally take his official retirement in Thor: Love and Thunder. While that would be a somber moment for most MCU fans, the glimpse of female Thor has elevated the fan for the character's future.

