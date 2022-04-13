Why do the other Enneads fear Ammit in Moon Knight? Exploring her potential plan in MCU

Ammit, known as Ammut in Marvel, is a goddess whom Arthur follows and worships, shown in Moon Knight. She has a clan of followers besides Arthur. Unlike Khonshu, of course, the physical Ammit has not yet arrived in the Disney Plus series, but her presence is still felt on the show.

Arthur Harrow is very much ahead of Marc, and he is almost close to freeing the Goddess from her tomb. So, everyone believes that Ammit will be on the show soon. She will do justice in her own way, as she used to do in Ancient Egyptian times.

It's known that the members of Enneads and Khonshu himself don't want her to be free. The Gods fear her because they know that once the Goddess is free, the majority of the population will be gone.

Arthur's weighing scale makes the judgment of one's mortality (Image via Marvel)

Ammit never spares anyone who has or who can commit sin in the future. A glimpse of this can be seen when an older woman dies when Arthur holds her hand in the first episode of Moon Knight.

The weighing scale of judgment on Arthur's forearm senses that the woman's evil deed will commit some time in the future. So, Ammit judges a person even before that person commits an evil act, which is something that can't be fair in the eyes of many people.

What are the powers and abilities of Ammit in Moon Knight?

Unlike other gods, Ammit doesn't have a human form; instead, she is an entirely different entity. She has the head of a crocodile, her front two legs are similar to a lion, and her hindquarters are like a hippopotamus.

Ammit is a goddess from Ancient Egypt (Image via Marvel)

Ammit is not a creation of Marvel. In fact, she is a real Goddess from ancient Egypt. Moon Knight's Ammit is a powerful entity that is also said to be the eater of the dead.

She eats the soul of a person who is guilty. In the show, Arthur once revealed that Ammit is the absolute justice as she sees what a person has done in the past; in fact, she also sees what a person will do in the future.

In the entire show, we witnessed Marc Spector/ Steve fight with his two personalities, and he also had to figure out how to defeat Ammit and protect humanity.

