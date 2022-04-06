What caused Khonshu's banishment from the Enneads? Exploring his limitations in Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

The latest episode of the TV show, Moon Knight, arrived on Disney+ on April 6. The show revealed that many years ago, other Egyptian gods banned the Egyptian god Khonshu from the Enneads. It is an influential group of nine deities worshiped in Ancient Egypt.

Besides this, the series also opens up on Marc being an avatar of Khonshu and Arthur being his former avatar. It's clear that Khonshu is on bad terms with other Egyptian gods, but Marvel fans may wonder why he was thrown away from the Enneads.

Who is Khonshu in Moon Knight?

Khonshu is considered the god of the Moon, and he is looked upon as the one who protects the night travelers. He is the son of Ammon Ra, the god of the Sun. Despite having a father-son relationship, the two have constantly battled each other for ages.

Khonshu selects his avatars on Earth and makes them follow his orders (Image via Marvel)

In Moon Knight's second episode, during an event, Arthur revealed to Steven that Khonshu is still the same, he uses his avatars to fulfill his tantrums, and he is a liar. He then added that this was the reason why other gods banished him. However, this was not the only reason for his banishment.

Egyptian gods are not supposed to get involved in human challenges, but Khonshu doesn't obey the rule. He calls himself real justice and seeks vengeance on guilty beings using his mortal avatars. This left the Enneads with no other choice other than to banish him.

Exploring Khonshu's limitations and weaknesses in Marvel's Moon Knight

As implied in the show, Khonshu possesses great powers as he is the mighty Egyptian god of the Moon. However, he was cast away by other Gods because of his methods. Since he was thrown out, Khonshu can't take the matter into his own hands. Thus, he has to rely on his Avatars to do his bidding.

Moon Knight's Khonshu throws his tantrums in the form of light flickering or storm (Image via Marvel)

Of course, he can listen and see everything happening in the world. However, he can't interact or talk to anyone, and as mentioned in the episode, he can only knock away a few material things while throwing his tantrums. We've also seen Marc Spector possess several artifacts, but Khonshu himself doesn't have any weapons.

Moreover, Khonshu knows that Ammit is more powerful, so it's no wonder that he has been trying everything to stop the "Eater of the Dead" from waking up.

Edited by Srijan Sen