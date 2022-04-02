Why might Moon Knight Season 2 not happen? Oscar Isaac dishes on the show's future and more

Marvel's highly-anticipated series, Moon Knight, premiered this week and showed a different side of the popular cinematic universe.

Directed by Mohamed Diab and created by Jeremy Slater, the series revolves around Marc Spector/ Steven Grant as he tries to figure out his multiple personalities and blackouts. It is the sixth television series in the MCU.

Oscar Isaac will not return for Moon Knight

Bad news for Moon Knight fans made its way this week after it was revealed that actor Oscar Isaac did not sign a massive contract with Marvel Studios for the series. He only agreed to do the six-episode series. Revealing more in an interview with Variety, he said:

"I was in a position—because I wasn't actively looking to get back into something this big—to say, 'This is how I see it, and if you guys don’t see it that way, that's totally okay, but then maybe it's not the right fit and so I wasn’t afraid that I was going to do the wrong thing."

He further added:

"I had heard of the golden handcuffs. That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there's any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that's worth telling. The truth, for me, more than the Avengers, is the Midnight Sons. Imagine, with Punisher, Ghost Rider, Daredevil… I think that would be a very interesting group."

The news came after Marvel Studios made the decision to scrape their massive 6-9 picture deals it used to have earlier with actors like Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson and Sebastian Stan. According to Marvel Studios President and Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, the contract varies with every project and they wish to remove the contractual obligations.

But fans can still hope for crossovers as director Mohamed Diab revealed:

"I could see driving the characters of the MCU crazy. Marc's speaking to someone with complete seriousness, and suddenly he turns into Steven, or Moon Knight turns into Mr. Knight. I think it would be amazing."

About the Marvel series

Marvel's Moon Knight premiered earlier this week and took fans through a completely different and dark journey of an unsual superhero. The shows tells of how Steven Grant/ Marc Spector, portrayed by Oscar Isaac, suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods.

The series is scheduled to run for six episodes and will end by May 4. It is a part of Phase Four of the MCU and has received positive reviews so far, particularly about Isaac's performance.

Viewers can stream Moon Knight on Disney+

