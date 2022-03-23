Moon Knight cast list: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and others star in superhero series

It's time to make way for another one of Marvel's midnight men in the upcoming series Moon Knight.

The mini-series was created and written by Jeremy Slater and is the latest addition to the ever-expanding Marvel cast of superheroes. It revolves around Marc Spector and his multiple personalities who are unaware of each other, after he develops a dissociative identity disorder.

Moon Knight: Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

Marvel's latest series, Moon Knight, is all set to air on March 30, exclusively on Disney+. The series revolves around Marc Spector, a mercenary suffering from dissociative identity disorder. He gets drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods and his multiple identities such as Steven Grant and Mr. Knight.

The synopsis for the series reads,

"Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector."

The series will have six episodes in total and the first episode will be released on premiere day, followed by a weekly release every Wednesday. Here's a look at the brilliant cast of Marvel's Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Moon Knight

Guatemalan actor Oscar Isaac is best known for his work in The Nativity Story, Balibo, Body of Lies, Robin Hood, Drive, A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, X-Men: Apocalypse, Annihilation, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Scenes from a Marriage, among several other projects.

Isaac will be portraying Steven Grant in the upcoming series. He is a mercenary with a dissociative identity disorder who has become the conduit for Egyptian moon god Khonshu. His identities include Steven Grant, a mild-mannered British gift-shop employee suffering from blackouts and memories of another life, and Mr. Knight, a street-level detective personality who wears a suit.

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

Ethan Hawke is an American actor, novelist, director, singer, and screenwriter. His best works include Dead Poets Society, Before Trilogy: Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight, Training Day, Boyhood, Gattaca, Sinister, and many more.

He has been nominated for four Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards, and a nomination for the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and a Tony Award.

Hawke will be portraying Arthur Harrow in the Marvel series. He is a cult leader who sees Marc as an obstacle to him and encourages him to embrace his inner darkness.

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faoul

Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy is best known for her work in Ramy, Thursday, Djinn, Together Together, and many other short films. She will be portraying Layla El-Faouly, a woman from Marc's past, in the upcoming series.

Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man

Gaspard Ulliel was a French actor best known for Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent, Rise of the Guardians, A Very Long Engagement, It's Only the End of the World, and several other projects. He was also the face of Chanel men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel for twelve years. Unfortunately, he passed away in January this year following a skiing accident in Savoie, France.

He has portrayed Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the Marvel series.

Other cast members of the min-series include Lucy Thackeray, F. Murray Abraham, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly, Saffron Hocking, Sofia Asir, Antonia Salib, Ahmed Dash, Hazem Ehab, Amr Al-Qadi, Zizi Dagher, and Karim El-Hakim.

Moon Knight will be available to stream on Disney+ from March 30.

