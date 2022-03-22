One Perfect Shot directors' list: Patty Jenkins, Aaron Sorkin and others feature in HBO Max documentary

HBO Max is all set to give its viewers the experience of a lifetime with its upcoming docu-series One Perfect Shot.

The series is a celebration of the impactful movie moments guided by some of the most acclaimed directors in the industry. It is executively produced by Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Bruce Robertson, Neil Miller and Sonia Slutsky.

One Perfect Shot: Ensemble directors' cast, synopsis, and trailer

HBO Max's upcoming docu-series One Perfect Shot will premiere on March 24, after its official trailer was dropped last week. The series was created for television by Ava DuVernay and is inspired by the Twitter account of the same name. It is said to have six episodes in total, which will all release on the same day.

The synopsis for the One Perfect Shot series reads:

"Created for television by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay and inspired by a popular Twitter account of the same name, each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail the road to their one perfect shot."

The docu-series will also include blockbuster films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip and Heat. Here's a look at the acclaimed cast of directors for One Perfect Shot.

Patty Jenkins

American film director, screenwriter and producer Patty Jenkins is best known for directing feature films like Monster, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. Her upcoming projects include One Perfect Shot, Rogue Squadron, an untitled Wonder Woman film and spin-off as well as producing Cleopatra.

She has received several accolades like the Independent Spirit Award, the Franklin J. Schaffner Award, the Directors Guild of America award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

She also occupied sixth place for Time's Person of the Year and some of her mentors and influencers include Gary Ross, Kathryn Bigelow and Steve Perry.

Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin is an American playwright, screenwriter and film director who is best known for his Broadway plays like A Few Good Men, The Farnsworth Invention, and To Kill a Mockingbird, television series like Sports Night, The West Wing, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Newsroom.

His filmography includes A Few Good Men, Molly's Game, Being The Ricardos, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The American President, Malice, Charlie Wilson's War, Moneyball, Steve Jobs and The Social Network for which he won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

His writing style is recognized by his trademark fast-paced dialogue and extended monologues.

Kasi Lemmons

American film director, screenwriter, and actress Kasi Lemmons is best known for 11th Victim, School Daze, The Silence of the Lambs, Eve's Bayou, The Caveman's Valentine, Dr. Hugo, Talk to Me, Black Nativity, Harriet and several other projects.

She adapted the novel Fire Shut Up in My Bones by Charles Blow into an opera libretto for the composer Terence Blanchard. It premiered at the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis in 2019 and opened the 2021-2022 Metropolitan Opera season, becoming the institution's first opera by an African-American composer.

Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He is best known for Crazy Rich Asians, which became the first film to feature almost entirely a cast of Asians. His other works include Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, Justin Bieber's Believe, Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up 3D, Jem and the Holograms, In the Heights.

Malcolm D. Lee

American director, producer and screenwriter Malcolm D. Lee is best known for directing comedy films like The Best Man, Undercover Brother, Roll Bounce, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Soul Men, Scary Movie 5, The Best Man Holiday, Girls Trip, Night School and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Michael Mann

Michael Mann is an American director, screenwriter and producer who is known for his his distinctive style of crime drama. His best works include Heat, Thief, Collateral, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, The Insider, Public Enemies and Miami Vice, among several other projects.

He holds several accolades including the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Cannes, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and two Academy Award nominations.

He has been ranked No. 28 on Total Film's 2007 list of the 100 Greatest Directors Ever and No. 5 on Sight and Sound's list of the 10 Best Directors of the Last 25 Years.

Viewers can catch One Perfect Shot streaming on HBO Max from March 24.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul