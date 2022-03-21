What is Ava DuVernay's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of One Perfect Shot premiere

Director Ava DuVernay is set to make her small screen debut with HBO Max's upcoming docu-series One Perfect Shot.

Ava is known for her work in I Will Follow, 13th, Saturday Night Life, A Wrinkle in Time, When They See Us, Colin in Black & White, Selma, Middle of Nowhere and Scandal. The female director has received several accolades and nominations, including 16 Emmy Awards and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Limited Series, amongst others.

Here's a look at the net worth of the famous director.

Ava DuVernay's net worth explored

Ava DuVernay, who is best known for her film Selma, is an American director, screenwriter and film distributor who has a net worth of $60 million.

Born in Los Angeles, she became the first African-American woman to win Best Director at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival for Middle of Nowhere. Her Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Selma made her the first black female director to be nominated in that category.

In November 2018, Ava signed a $100 million multi-year exclusive production deal with Warner Bros. to produce TV and movie projects to compete with Netflix.

More about Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay is a University of California graduate who worked as an intern at CBS News during the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Before starting her own agency, DVA Media + Marketing, she was a junior publicist at FOX.

In 2006, she directed and wrote the film Saturday Night Life and directed her first feature documentary, This IS the Life, in 2008. Ava was also included on the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world in 2017. She was also elected to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' board of governors as part of the director's branch.

About HBO Max's One Perfect Shot

HBO Max's upcoming half-hour documentary series, One Perfect Shot, is set to premiere on March 24, with all six episodes releasing on HBO Max. The series will celebrate impact movie moments guided by Hollywood's most exhilarating cinematic voices.

The synopsis for One Perfect Shot reads:

"Created for television by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay and inspired by a popular Twitter account of the same name, each episode of One Perfect Shot arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail the road to their one perfect shot."

The trailer for the series dropped last week and featured Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, who said:

"Our responsibility as storytellers is to go to the very core of who we are. To some people, it’s a shot in a movie. But it’s much more personal than that. It wasn’t about changing who we were, but about making people understand who we are."

The series is executively produced by Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Bruce Robertson, Neil Miller, and Sonia Slutsky. It will feature prolific filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Aaron Sorkin, Kasi Lemmons, Jon M. Chu, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann, along with blockbuster films including Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat.

Catch One Perfect Shot streaming on HBO Max this week.

