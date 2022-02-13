What is Anna Sorokin's net worth? Fortune explored as fraudster reportedly got paid $320K for Netflix's 'Inventing Anna'

Viewers of Netflix can't get enough of Anna Sorokin's scam story in the latest mini-series, Inventing Anna.

Going by the faux name Anna Delvey, Sorokin was paid a hefty amount by Netflix for her story in the series. She rose to notoriety among New York's elite after she claimed to be a German heiress with a 60 million fortune in her trust fund. Her story reached national headlines in 2018 when New York Magazine did a story on her plan to create a mixed-used space by borrowing money from banks.

Here's a look at the net worth of the infamous scamster.

Anna Sorokin’s net worth

Anna Sorokin, aka the fake German heiress Anna Delvey, was paid $320,000 by Netflix so that her story of scamming the rich could be adapted for TV.

However, the money she earned from the series did not really make her rich. When she was arrested in 2017, she had charges against her which had to be paid for. $199,000 in restitution to the banks, $24,000 in state fines, and $75,000 in attorney fees; this left her with $22,000, which the court let her keep. She doesn't exactly have a net worth, but it depends on the success of the series as her deal with Netflix remains unclear.

Sorokin's back story

During her scam, she obtained hundreds of thousands from her wealthy 'friends', who she promised to pay back but never did. Anna Sorokin was arrested in 2017 on grand-larceny charges and sat on trial in 2019. She was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison, including the two years she had already spent in Rikers Island jail ahead of the trial.

Sorokin was found guilty of eight counts and acquitted on two, including an attempted grand larceny of over $1 million from City National Bank. She was eventually released in February 2021.

About Netflix's Inventing Anna

Netflix released the highly-anticipated series on Anna Sorokin's scam story. Titled Inventing Anna, the show is created and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressle, and stars Julia Garner as Anna Delvey.

The official synopsis for the mini-series reads:

"In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well?"

Catch Inventing Anna, now streaming on Netflix and learn how she had the world fooled.

Edited by R. Elahi