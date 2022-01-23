What is Aziz Ansari’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of ‘Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian’ premiere

Aziz Ansari has returned to the small screen and this time, it's for a comedy special.

The comedian is best known for his show Master of None and began his career with Parks and Recreation. His other comedy specials include Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening, Dangerously Delicious, Buried Alive, Live at Madison Square Garden and several others. He also wrote a book titled Modern Romance: An Investigation, which was released in June 2015.

Let's take a look at the net worth of the talented actor-turned-comedian.

Aziz Ansari’s net worth

Aziz Ansari's total net worth is $18 million and in 2015, he was ranked in the Forbes list of highest-paid comedians. He gained popularity from his work in Master of None, Scrubs, Funny People and 30 Minutes or Less. In addition to being an actor, he is also a stand-up comedian, becoming the first of Indian origin to host Saturday Night Live.

Ansari holds a Golden Globe Award, two Emmy Awards, Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award and was nominated for one Emmy Award and a Grammy Award. He currently owns two homes, one in Los Angeles and the other in New York.

In 2000, he began performing comedy in New York City while he was a student at NYU Stern. He also co-created and starred in MTV's Human Giant, which pushed him into acting.

Trailer for 'Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian'

The official trailer for Nightclub Comedian dropped earlier this week and is all set to premiere on January 25, exclusively on Netflix. The special was filmed in December 2021 at 'an intimate surprise gig' in New York City. This will be his fourth comedy special to debut on Netflix and is the first stand-up special of 2022.

The short clip shows Ansari entering the gig with applause all around, and he starts off the night with a joke about competing with chicken wings.

The description for the special reads:

"After another year of lockdowns, Aziz takes the stage to skewer pandemic life, quarantines, vaccine cards, celebrity side-gigs, smartphones and more."

Stream the comedy special on Netflix from January 25.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul