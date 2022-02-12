×
Where did Julia Garner grow up? Internet slams actress for Anna Delvey accent in Netflix's Inventing Anna

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in Netflix's Inventing Anna (Image via Netflix)
Shruti Kotiya
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 01:28 AM IST
Feature

Netflix dropped the highly-anticipated series Inventing Anna today and fans don't seem too happy about Julia Garner's accent.

Garner is an American actress and is best known for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix's Ozark. She made her debut at the age of 17 in Martha Marcy May Marlene and is portraying Anna Delvey in Netflix's Inventing Anna.

She has received acclaim for her role in Ozark and has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe Award nomination.

Julia Garner's background

Julia Garner was born in Riverdale, New York to Tami Gingold, a therapist who was formerly an Israeli actress and comedian, and Thomas Garner, a painter and an art teacher. Like her mother, she is Jewish and in 2019, she married Foster The People frontman Mark Foster.

At 15, Garner began taking acting lessons and is now known for her works in The Americans, Maniac, Dirty John, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, We Are What We Are, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Grandma, The Assistant, Ozark, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Inventing Anna.

Fans' reaction to Garner's accent in Inventing Anna

Garner, who portrays protagonist Anna Delvey, received backlash for her accent in the series. Many were unhappy with her and expressed the same on Twitter.

Fans of the actress were shocked by her accent:

I like Julia garner but this accent omgg #InventingAnna
Idk what accent this is but I wish she didn’t have one for this role #InventingAnna

Many continued to express their dislike for the same.

I need to know that the real Anna doesnt have that kind of accent. #InventingAnna
What is this accent?#JuliaGarner #InventingAnna
Julia Garner’s Anna accent in #InventingAnna is so ridiculous
I really don’t like the accent Anna has. It’s so bad #InventingAnna
half way in... garners euro-trash accent is pretty terrible but not hating the show overall... but idk feel like i shoulda just watched a doco miniseries instead #InventingAnna
Hmm this accent #InventingAnna https://t.co/T1ziQwYm32
julia garner's accent is making me scream #InventingAnna
@shondarhimes Julia Garner’s accent is HORRID. I am not sure how far I’ll make it into the show as I can’t listen to that. Aren’t actresses supposed to study accents? #inventinganna

All about Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna is created and produced by Shonda Rhimes. The series is based on the New York article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressle and premiered today on Netflix.

The official synopsis for the mini-series reads:

"In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well?"

Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd, Arian Moayed, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney and Jennifer Esposito. The series has nine episodes in total, mostly directed by David Frankel.

Catch Inventing Anna, now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
