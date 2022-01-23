Where is Laura Marano from? All about 'The Royal Treatment' star's background as she aces New York accent for Netflix film

Rising star Laura Marano recently appeared on Netflix's The Royal Treatment with a brilliant New York accent.

Marano is an American actress and singer who is best known for Austin & Ally, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?, Back to You, Bad Hair Day, The Perfect Date, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish and several other projects. As a singer, she is known for her songs Boombox, La La and Me.

She holds one Kids' Choice Award, one Remi Award and one Teen Choice Award along with being nominated for several Kids' Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and Streamy Awards.

Laura Marano's background

Laura Marano is a California girl who was born and raised in Los Angeles. She is the daughter of college professor Damiano Marano and former actress Ellen Marano. Her elder sister, Vanessa Marano, is also an actress best known for Gilmore Girls, Grey's Anatomy, Switched at Birth and several other projects.

As a young kid, Laura Marano had an interest in acting and was not supported about the profession by her mother. So, she took them to one of the strictest talent agents in hopes that the Marano sisters would be rejected and would lose interest. Surprisingly, the agency wanted both Laura and Vanessa, and that's where their careers began.

She attended school even after getting booked in for Austin & Ally. She later majored in Philosophy, Politics and Law from the University of Southern California. According to her:

"I go to an actual high school and my friends and everybody there have been so supportive. It's nice when I'm not working to go to that school and be surrounded by really supportive friends."

All about 'The Royal Treatment'

Laura Marano portrays Isabella in Netflix's The Royal Treatment. Her character is a New York hairdresser who gets invited to Lavania to do hair for the royal wedding. She also has two songs in the film - Dance With You and Worst Kind of Hurt. Along with this, The Royal Treatement was produced by Laura, Vanessa and their mother Ellen Marano.

The film revolves around Izzy discovering a connection with the prince, who is also the groom. When the sparks fly between the two, love and duty are tested as the wedding day inches closer. The film was released on Netflix on January 20 and is directed by Rick Jacobson.

Laura Marano rocked a New York accent in the film and achieved it through a real-life experience. She may be a California girl but her family is of Italian descent. She got her thick accent from her family in New York. In an interview with The Washington Post, she stated:

"I really infused a lot of myself and a lot of things that I love into the story, whether it's my Italian New York family — I have a bunch of family in the Bronx that I really hope don't judge my New York accent too harshly."

Readers can catch The Royal Treatment, now available to stream on Netflix.

