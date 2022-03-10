This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8 preview: Kevin takes center stage in the first of the Big Three trilogy 

As This Is Us Season 6 makes its way towards the end, it is setting the base to give its viewers the famous Big Three Trilogy one last time.

The upcoming episode, titled The Guitar Man, will premiere on March 15 and revolve around Kevin and his twins. The episode is said to be directed by Milo Ventimiglia, who portrays Jack Pearson in the series. The writers for the episode will be Kevin Falls and Jake Schnesel.

Here's a breakdown of the promo clip for the upcoming episode.

'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 8: What to expect from the eighth episode?

The seventh episode of This Is Us Season 6 revolved around Pearson Thanksgiving and Rebecca's highly-anticipated announcement. It brought reckonings for the Pearsons in three timelines: newly engaged Jack and Rebecca, Rebecca and Miguel's budding romance, and present-day Rebecca with her possible final Thanksgiving.

In a speech to her children after the Thanksgiving dinner, Rebecca laid down the rules around her illness and how things will be handled, instructing all three to deal with her passing differently than they did with their fathers. Fans of the show are aware that Jack's demise came suddenly, and it shattered their lives, making them lose sight of their dreams. This is exactly what Rebecca doesn't want when it's her time to go.

The upcoming episode is titled The Guitar Man and is the first episode in the series' final run of the Big Three Trilogies. This episode is set to focus on a single day, mainly around Kevin and his perspective on that day. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Kevin takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the final season, writer and co-producer Laura Kenar teased the Kevin-centric episode of the trilogy, suggesting Kevin's heart-to-hearts with Cassidy aren't done. She commented:

"Kevin spends some time at the cabin with the twins and reconnects with Cassidy and Nicky as they work on building the house. It's the Big Three figuring out what they want their next chapters of their lives to be off of Rebecca's speech. And it's different things for all three of them."

Readers can catch the upcoming episode of This Is Us on March 15, Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Until then, they can stream previous episodes and seasons on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

Edited by R. Elahi