This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7 recap: The last Pearson Thanksgiving brings drama and flashbacks (Spoilers)

Fans of This Is Us got their final Pearson Thanksgiving this week and it was as dramatic as expected.

Directed by Glenn Steelman and written by Laura Kenar, this episode revolved around several Thanksgiving dinners in the Pearson household, from Jack and Rebecca's first Thanksgiving as an engaged couple to Rebecca's possibly last one.

But it wouldn’t be Turkey Day in This Is Us without a little bit of drama at the Pearsons.

Here’s a recap for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7, Taboo.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7 opens with several flashbacks of Pearson's Thanksgivings, one of them being Jack and Rebecca hosting their first dinner. The newly engaged couple invited Rebecca's parents, Dave and Janet, over for a dinner that turned into a disaster.

Rebecca, who had been working hard in her kitchen the entire day, made her mother's sugar pie but without the secret ingredient. Once her parents arrived, Janet started micromanaging Rebecca's cooking and at dinner, Rebecca lost her temper after Janet asked her to go easy on the sweet potatoes.

She unloaded all her feelings about her mother and stormed out of the room.

Janet then told Jack that she and Dave were moving to Connecticut, and she was worried that her daughter wouldn't want to visit her. After Jack informed Rebecca about the same, she made up with her mother.

Rebecca and Miguel

This Is Us Season 6 has been building and leading to the moment where Rebecca and Miguel develop feelings for one another, and Episode 7 is where it all starts. In this flashback, Rebecca knows the secret ingredient and made the famous sugar pie with Kate.

Randall and Beth also arrived, and Kate and Kevin filled them in about Sophie. Matt, Miguel and his new girlfriend Marguerite also came by for the Thanksgiving dinner at the Pearsons.

While Miguel was taking out the trash, a drunk Kevin warned him to stay away from his mother by telling him that Jack would turn over in his grave if they ever got together.

At the end of the night, Rebecca and Miguel came clean about their feelings, but things took an unfortunate turn when Miguel told her about his job in Houston and how he would have to move closer to his kids. However, before leaving, he told her that she was his favorite person.

Kate comforted her mother as she cried in bed.

The big announcement

In the present day of This Is Us Season 6, the Pearsons, Damons and Miguel minus Kevin's children have traveled to the cabin to spend Thanksgiving together. On their way, Jae-Won called Randall to let him know that the senator wanted to get in touch with him, but Randall wishes to spend time with his family without any interruptions.

The tension between Kate and Toby continued to build as Toby expressed his issues with Kate letting Jack lick a spoon full of sugar pie. Kate then confronted Toby, who was wearing the Pilgrim Rick hat, after he scrapped the marshmallows off of Jack's sweet potatoes at dinner. He further expressed his worries about Jack eating too much sugar considering Toby and Kate's genetics.

After dinner, Kate and Toby discussed their issues with food growing up and Toby told Kate how he didn't want Jack to feel the same way as he did as a "fat kid." Kate told him that after her dad died, she would sing "Kiss Me" from She's All That to stop herself from eating and wanted Toby to know that she put a lot of thought into what Jack and Hailey ate.

At the big announcement, Rebecca told Kevin, Kate and Randall that Miguel would be her power of attorney and in the the unfortunate case that he won't be able to do that, she wants Kate to make decisions for her. Rebecca's final plea to her children was to not put their lives on pause because, as she said:

"You will not make your lives smaller because of me."

Later, Kate asked Rebecca why she chose her, to which Rebecca replied, saying:

"You are my daughter and my best friend. It was always you, Kate."

At the end of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7, Kate wrote down the recipe for the sugar pie and told Hailey that she would tell her the secret ingredient one day.

Stream episode 7 of This Is Us Season 6, now available on NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

