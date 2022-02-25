This Is Us season 6 episode 6 ending explained: Was Beth's big showcase a success? (Spoilers)

A new episode of This Is Us premiered this week on February 22, after a long wait and focused on Beth's rocky relationship with ballet over the years.

Directed by Kevin Hooks and written by Susan Kelechi Watson and Eboni Freeman, the episode revolved around Beth's career and preparations for the famous Pearson Thanksgiving.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of This Is Us season 6 episode 6

As episode 6 of This Is Us progresses towards the end, viewers see Kevin regressing into his selfish habits while Kate realizes how far the two have come. The duo also had a conversation highlighting the apparent marriage problems Kate and Toby were struggling with.

After a difficult conversation with his sister, Kevin asked Madison to spend Thanksgiving the way she wanted to. After this, Eli chased Kevin down and let him know that he's not going anywhere.

Later in the night, Kevin and Toby got into an argument after Kevin tried to give him advice about Kate to save their doomed relationship. Instead of listening to him, Toby complained about Kevin still crashing at their house.

Meanwhile, Kate sits scrolling through Instagram and sees a post from Sophie, which prompts Kate to text her. The conversation turned to forgiveness, repairing decades of hurt.

After Beth joins the dance academy, she organizes a scholarship program which leaves her stressed. Randall asks her to trust her gut and her instincts.

She brought on her first class of students and prepared them for the fall showcase, taking a special interest in one of her students, Stacey. She sees herself as a young dancer in her and tries to find a way to encourage her in a way she never was.

At the showcase, Randall brings the girls to support Beth, but Stacey falls during her performance. Instead of feeling embarrassed or upset, Beth encourages her to get back up and continue. Afterwards, Beth calls her old dance teacher and finally finds the courage to confront him about how he abandoned her in her time of need.

The scene jumps to a flashforward where Beth receives a notice that Stacey is the lead in The Nutcracker.

The episode then ends exactly the way it started, with a flashback of a young Beth on the beach with her father, bringing the story to a full circle as the final season of This Is Us continues to tie up the characters' loose ends.

The latest episode of This Is Us season 6 is now streaming on NBC, Hulu, and Hotstar.

