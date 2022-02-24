This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 recap: Beth looks back on her life as a dancer (Spoilers)

This week in This Is Us, viewers will once again see Beth in the limelight along with her love for dance.

Directed by Kevin Hooks, alongside Susan Kelechi Watson and Eboni Freeman as writers, the episode closed the chapter on Beth's story and left room for other storylines to be explored in the future. It also featured a lot of clues about Kate and Toby, as well as Miguel and Rebecca, right before the iconic Thanksgiving holiday.

Here’s a recap for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6, Our Little Island Girl: Part Two.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6: Recap

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 opens with baby Beth and her dad dancing together at the beach. Her father, Abe, revealed that as a little girl, Beth had started dancing before she could even walk, becoming his little island girl. He further added how his daughter has always done everything in her own time.

Back in the present day in This Is Us, Beth started her job at the dance academy and suggested a scholarship program to find untapped talent. She felt under pressure from the board of directors at the academy as they needed major convincing to take her suggestion.

Among her applicants, she meets Stacey, who is the spitting image of Beth as a young, ambitious girl.

Beth

On her first day, Stacey stumbles, and Beth's superior, Linda, questions her decision to choose Stacey and if she will be ready for the fall showcase. Stacey's father is also not keen on dancing and wants her to focus more on school.

But even so, Stacey is driven, just like Beth was, which is why Beth decided not to give up on her. However, on the night of the recital, Stacey fell on stage. Beth runs up to her and promises to stay by her side, which is precisely the type of support Beth needed when she was young when she quit dancing.

In a flashback in This Is Us, teen Beth sees her former dance coach, Vincent, during a dinner date with Randall. She wishes to confront Vincent but chickens out. Back in the present day, she calls up Vincent after the dance recital. She finally confronts him and shares how heartbroken she was when he replaced her.

She then talks about the negative impact it had on her adult life, but now she can see things. She finally sees the importance of "waiting in the wings for and being there for the dancers that are stars and the ones that aren’t."

The scene then jumps to a flashforward, and Beth is seen flourishing at the dance academy, along with Stacey, who becomes a dancer for the Houston Ballet.

Kevin

In another flashback in This Is Us, teen Kevin and Sophie visit Rebecca and Kate for Thanksgiving. This is where Kevin starts drinking more often and tells his sister about his mistake, cheating on his wife with someone from his acting class. Kate, also Sophie's best friend, feels stuck in the middle.

When Sophie and Kate are alone, Sophie expresses her concerns about Kevin and Kate lies to her, suggesting that his stress is due to his acting classes. Eventually, Kevin comes clean to Sophie and reveals that he told Kate about it, hurting Sophie.

On her way out, Sophie confronts Kate, who apologizes to her for taking Kevin's side. A similar situation unfolds in the present when Kevin makes breakfast for Kate, Madison, Elijah, and Toby.

Everyone seems to be getting along, except Kate, who becomes increasingly annoyed with Toby's constant work calls. However, all of this fell apart during the taping of The Manny reboot.

Madison tells Kevin about her plans to spend Thanksgiving with Elijah and the twins in LA instead of doing it with Kevin and his family in Pennsylvania.

This upsets Kevin to the point where he calls Madison selfish for possibly taking away his mother's last good Thanksgiving with the twins. Madison then revealed that she had discussed the situation with Kate beforehand.

Kate

Eventually, Kevin and Kate have an honest conversation where he accuses her of not taking his side. But Kate pointed out that she always had his back, even now, by letting him stay at her house when she was facing problems in her marriage with Toby. She also added that she has to have Madison's back, as they are best friends.

Kate then called Kevin out on how he was fine with Madison and Elijah until they interfered with his holiday plans. She reminds him that Madison, too, deserves to enjoy being with someone falling in love with her, something Kevin couldn't do.

Later in This Is Us, Kevin goes over and apologizes to Madison. He then tells her that he is okay with her Thanksgiving plans. Elijah also decided to make a bold move and tell Kevin that he is here to stay, so Kevin should not wait around for Madison to be single again.

Meanwhile, Kate decided to reach out to Sophie through text. She told her old friend that she should’ve been there for her. Sophie still understands her reference and replies with, "I get it. He was your brother."

Rebecca

Meanwhile, this episode of This Is Us also dropped a few more clues about Rebecca and Miguel. In the previous episode, Rebecca had reconnected with a teacher from the Big Three’s school, Matt, and the two had hit it off immediately.

She then introduced Matt to Kate, Kevin, Sophie, and Miguel. She will also invite Matt over for Thanksgiving dinner in a few days. Later, Miguel pokes fun at Matt a few times while chatting with Rebecca alone. Eventually, Miguel apologizes to Rebecca for his digs at Matt.

He then asks her if he can invite the woman he's dating, Marguerite, to the dinner, and Rebecca is fine with it.

Stream the latest episode of This Is Us Season 6, now available on NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha