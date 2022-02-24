How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Is Jesse able to write music again? (Spoilers)

This week's episode of How I Met Your Father saw the highs and lows of having a career, but also balanced out the seriousness with Charlie's sweetness.

The episode, titled Rivka Rebel, was directed by Kelly Park, along with Karen Joseph Adcock and Ria Sardana as writers. The episode revolved around life-changing opportunities for Sophie with friendships as well as her career, while the other characters bonded more with each other.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of episode 7.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Explaining the end of How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 7

As this episode of How I Met Your Father season 1 progressed towards the end, viewers saw Sid and Jesse locked out of their own apartment, all thanks to the pigeons who decided to invade and take over their place.

Meanwhile at the bar, Charlie remained focused on finding the person who wrote the negative review on Yelp and he finally found out. He learned that he had been flaunting his happiness and success a little too much for Ellen and after one too many drinks one night, Ellen wrote the review. She felt that Charlie's happiness and success reminded her of her own failures.

Meanwhile, Sophie was panicking as she still had not managed to get a photo of Rivka. Adding to her list of troubles, Valentina only seemed interested in helping herself get noticed by Rivka instead of Sophie, and even after confronting Valentina, Sophie realized that her friend was living a less lavish life than she knew.

The two then reconciled and learned that Rivka had stolen some pills from Valentina's purse. Little did the teens know that they had stolen probiotics and cold medication instead of some illicit drugs.

Sophie then proceeds to use this against Rivka and threatens to tell her mom if she fails to cooperate. Worrying about losing access to her phone, she complies and makes Sophie's job easier by cooperating. Impressed by her work, the gallery director agreed to finally review Sophie's portfolio.

In this episode, Charlie tried to make amends with Ellen and wrote his own personal Yelp review for Ellen. Although his gesture was sweet, his writing and the use of Ellen's phone number made things difficult as she started receiving creepy calls. Back in the apartment, Sid and Jesse are saved from the fire escape.

At the end, Jesse failed to write the song, but after looking at the lucky bangle Sophie gave him, he started composing on his keyboard.

How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 7 is now streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Sabika