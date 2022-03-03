When will This Is Us Season 6 episode 7 air? Here's what to expect when the show returns

NBC's popular family drama, This Is Us, skipped this week's airing schedule and will return next Tuesday with episode 7 of Season 6.

The upcoming Thanksgiving-themed episode will air next week and will be titled Taboo. It will see the Pearsons, past and present, reunite for Thanksgiving at the family lodge. The promo for the episode teased new challenges for the Pearson family as Rebecca shared her big news.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is the seventh episode of 'This Is Us' season 6 expected to air?

Episode 7 of This Is Us Season 6 is set to premiere on March 8, Tuesday on NBC. The upcoming episode as well as the previous seasons are also available to stream on Hulu, Peacock and Hotstar. The week off is due to President Joe Bidethe Union addressing the State of Union at 9 p.m. ET on the primary network channels, including NBC on Wednesday.

The sixth episode revolved around Beth and her dance academy and was a continuation of Our Little Island Girl in Season 3. It also saw a change in Kevin and Madison's relationship. It revealed how Sophie and Kevin's relationship fell apart during their young days and how Miguel and Rebecca grew closer.

The synopsis for episode 7 of the NBC series reads:

"Rebecca has a big announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner."

Check out the promo clip for 'This Is Us' season 6 episode 7

The upcoming episode of This Is Us Season 6 is titled Taboo, and is a Thanksgiving themed episode. The episode is said to revolve around Rebecca's big announcement that she plans on making at the famous Pearson Thanksgiving dinner. Knowing the series and its history with the famous holiday, the dinner is bound to be eventful.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-producer Eboni Freeman and star Susan Kelechi Watson said:

"Thanksgiving always brings drama. Pearson Thanksgiving will be the mother of all episodes."

The promo video features a flashback to the early days of Jack and Rebecca before the Big Three. Rebecca sits on her bed, frustrated with her mom, Janet, who seems to be visiting them for Thanksgiving. She is visibly unhappy with her mother, who seems to be nitpicking everything she does.

The clip also briefly jumps to a timeline where Rebecca starts dating Matt. In another shot, Miguel seems to tell Rebecca something that devastates her, which could probably be his feelings towards her.

Catch This Is Us as it returns on March 8, until then viewers can stream previous episodes on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

