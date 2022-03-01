Euphoria Season 2 finale recap: Fez reaches an unfortunate end (Spoilers)

The highly-anticipated finale of Euphoria Season 2 premiered today and became one of the most intense episodes in the series.

The title of the episode, All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name, is a reference to Mad Love (L'Amour Fou) by André Breton, as quoted by Hunter S. Thompson in his book about the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

The episode ties up all the loose strands from the previous one and reaches a confusing cliffhanger.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

A recap of 'Euphoria' season 2 finale

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8, the season finale, picks up from the last episode where Fez stood in the kitchen. The scene shows him standing in the kitchen and announcing that he is leaving to go see Lexi's play.

However, he was stopped by Custer. Fans of the show are already aware of Custer being involved with the police to help take down Fez and Ashtray for Mouse's murder.

Next to Fez is Faye, being the only other person who knew about Custer's plans. When Custer begins to talk about Mouse's death, Faye drops a glass that shatters on the floor. As she bends down to pick up the pieces, she indirectly tells Fez and asks him to stay quiet.

Maddy takes a swing at Cassie

Faye then begins to talk about Laurie and how she was the one behind Mouse's murder. Ashtray then unexpectedly stabs Custer in the neck and the scene cuts to Lexi's play. Cassie, who was dumped by Nate in the previous episode, made her way onstage and started berating Lexi.

Maddy, who has been waiting to take her revenge on Cassie, runs onstage and slaps her, then chases her off. The drama put Lexi in low spirits but Rue started cheering following the crowd. Lexi then returns to the stage and the play resumes.

Nate takes revenge on Cal

In the flashback scene, Rue is seen making amends with Elliot but not Jules. He starts singing to Rue later. The episode then drops viewers back into Fez and Ashtray's house, where he asks the latter to surrender as he will take the blame for Custer's murder. However, Ashtray does not listen to him and locks himself in the bathroom with firearms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Nate is seen walking up to his dad's business with a gun. He then revealed to Cal about the video tapes he had with him, and how he felt the trauma at the age of 11.

Cal then tells him how he regrets not keeping his son safe and that he loves him. But Nate tells him that he does not want an apology but revenge. He pulled out a flash drive that had "everything" on it, followed by the police pulling up and arresting Cal.

Fez loses Ashtray

The intensity of this episode of Euphoria Season 2 is growing. Viewers were taken back to Fez's house and he was unable to get Ashtray to open the door. As the police burst in and Fez begged them not to shoot, Ash fired the first bullets through the bathroom door, one of which hit Fez in the gut.

As Fez lays on the floor bleeding, he begs the officers to stop. It all comes to an end when Ash shoots a policeman at close range, followed by him getting shot off-screen.

Lexi's play gets another flashback to a scene where she and Rue have a heart-to-heart. At the very end of this episode of Euphoria, Rue reveals she's stayed sober throughout the rest of the school year.

Euphoria season 2 episode 8 is now available to watch on HBO Max.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul