'Euphoria' Season 2 finale: Streaming details, air time, plot, and more

The highly-acclaimed series Euphoria has reached the end of its second season and things seem to be getting crazier.

Created and written by Sam Levinson, the series has received praise for its take on drugs, violence, identity, trauma, friendship, and love, all through the eyes of the younger generation. It has made a place for itself due to its stunning cinematography, talented cast, brilliant music, and trendy makeup looks.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season finale.

When is the season finale of 'Euphoria' Season 2 expected to air?

The season finale of Euphoria will air on Sunday, February 27 on HBO Max at 9:00 PM ET. The episode is titled All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name, which is a quote from Hunter S. Thompson in his book Hell’s Angels: A Strange and Terrible Saga.

The finale promo gave rise to several fan theories on Reddit, such as:

"It honestly looks like Maddy actually stopping Cassie from fighting her sister. Also alludes to them having some sort of bathroom convo at the end in the bathroom. Sadly, I think Ashtray will make an exit this episode, but Fez would scream like that if someone hurt/killed his grandma as well."

A short recap of Episode 7

The previous week's episode of Euphoria saw Lexi debuting her play. The entire episode, or perhaps Lexi's play, was a mirror of her life. From her friendship with Rue, her feelings of inferiority towards Cassie and the aftermath of not seeing her dad anymore.

Although everyone was watching a depiction of themselves onstage, Rue, Maddy, Jules, and Suze seemed pretty delighted by it. However, Nate and Cassie weren't too happy about it as Nate got upset after the infamous "gym scene" and asked Cassie to move out of his house.

Meanwhile, Custer showed up at Fez's house while he was getting ready to leave for Lexi's play. He had put on a suit and bought a bouquet of roses for Lexi but was unable to make it to her show.

Check out the promo clip for 'Euphoria' Season 2 finale

The promo for Euphoria Season 2 finale dropped last week after Episode 7. The clip featured the aftermath of Lexi’s play, where Cassie storms into the theater while the crowd chants Lexi’s name. She can then be seen screaming and fighting with Maddy.

The scene then cuts between images of Fezco screaming on the floor and outside a closed door. Police can be seen storming into the home as Faye drops and shatters a glass.

According to Zendaya, who portrays Rue Bennett in the series:

"Episode 8 is where we’ll get that sense of redemption, that you aren’t the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life."

Many fans believe that Ashtray might get killed by the SWAT team, who bust into Fez's house after Ashtray kills Custer. Some even believe that either Fez's grandma or Faye will get killed too.

Catch it on streaming on February 27, 2022 exclusively on HBO Max. The latest episode of Euphoria is also available to stream now.

