This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7 preview: Pearson Thanksgiving and Rebecca's big announcement take centre stage in upcoming episode

Fans of This Is Us will finally get their final Pearson Thanksgiving episode before the series bids goodbye forever with its final season.

The upcoming episode will return in two weeks on March 8 and will revolve around the famous Pearson Thanksgiving. The promo for the episode teased three emotional Thanksgiving dinners for Rebecca and the Pearsons.

Here's a breakdown of the promo clip for the upcoming episode:

'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 7: What to expect from the seventh episode?

The sixth episode of This Is Us Season 6 revolved around the famous Thanksgiving and Beth. Our Little Island Girl: Part 2 explores Kevin and Madison's changing relationship, where she plans to not attend a family gathering at the cabin and chooses to stay in California with the twins and Elijah.

Meanwhile, viewers also learned when Kevin and Sophie's marriage fell apart. It blew up the night before dinner when he confessed to cheating on her. Both these storylines, along with Rebecca and Miguel, became a significant part of the Pearsons’ final Thanksgiving episode.

The upcoming episode of This Is Us Season 6 is titled Taboo, and is a holiday-themed episode. However, the title also hints at a certain amount of drama. The episode is said to revolve around Rebecca's big announcement that she made at Thanksgiving dinner, and the same can be seen in the promo video. Knowing the series and its history with the famous holiday, the dinner is bound to be eventful.

The promo also features a flashback where the episode jumps back to the early days of Jack and Rebecca before the Big Three. Rebecca sits on her bed and rants to Jack about her mom, Janet, who visits them for Thanksgiving. She is visibly frustrated with her mother, who seems to be nitpicking everything she does while preparing dinner.

The clip for the upcoming episode briefly jumps to a timeline where Rebecca starts dating Matt. Everyone (including Miguel's girlfriend Marguerite) sits down for dinner. In another shot, Miguel seems to tell Rebecca something that devastates her, which could probably be his feelings towards her.

Taboo will definitely have a lot of dramatic storylines, but viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the episode. This Is Us is not expected to return next week, but rather on March 8. Until the series returns, viewers can stream previous episodes on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

