Who is Lyric Ross? This Is Us star joins Marvel's Ironheart series

A brand new addition was made to Marvel's upcoming series Ironheart, and this time it's actress Lyric Ross.

Known for her role on NBC's This Is Us as Deja, Lyric has joined the Disney+ series and officially entered the world of MCU. Let's dissect and understand more about the Marvel series and Lyric's role in the series.

Who is Lyric Ross?

Lyric Ross is an American actress and is best known for This Is Us, Canal Street, and Chicago Fire. She has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, an NAACP Image Award, a Teen Choice Award, and a BET YoungStars Award.

Lyric's role in Marvel's Ironheart

According to THR, Lyric Ross was added as the new cast member in Marvel's Ironheart. The actress is best known for her role on NBC's This Is Us, where she has portrayed Deja Pearson since season 2. Ross will be playing Riri Williams' best friend and does not have a confirmed character name yet.

However, according to the comics, Natalie Washington is Riri's childhood best friend. Filming for the series is set to begin in June and actor Anthony Ross is also set to star in the series.

About Ironheart

Ironheart is one of Marvel's most highly-anticipated series and is set to star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. The character, created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato, was first introduced in 2016 in the Marvel comics.

In the comics, Riri is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverse-engineers Iron Man's armor to create one of her own. Eventually, Iron Man takes notice and encourages her to pursue the life of a superhero. The upcoming Disney+ series will have six episodes and has added several up-and-coming actors to its cast.

Lyric Ross' potential role as Natalie Washington could be an important one in Ironheart as Natalie and Riri became friends in Chicago when they were ten-years-old. Natalie was the only one who noticed Riri working on some of her inventions in the garage and the two became best friends over the course of several years.

However, Natalie's story ended in tragedy when she was killed in a drive-by shooting when she was 13. This same incident killed Riri's step-father as well. In honor of her best friend, Riri named her Jarvis-like A.I. as NATALIE, which looked like an older version of her best friend.

The premiere date of the series is yet to be announced, but Riri is expected to get introduced to the MCU with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November 2022.

Edited by Sabika