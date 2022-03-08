Upload Season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, and more about Robbie Amell's sci-fi series

The digital afterlife has returned with a brand new season at Prime Video with its sci-fi rom-com series Upload.

Created by Greg Daniels, who is best known for The Office and Parks and Recreation, the series is set in 2033, where humans are able to die and choose to live in a virtual afterlife of their choice. It revolves around Nathan, who dies prematurely and is uploaded to a very expensive Lake View.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of the series.

When is 'Upload' Season 2 expected to release?

The second season of Upload is all set to premiere on March 11 on Prime Video. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group 'The Ludds.' Season two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called Prototykes and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come."

The main cast of Season 2 includes Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, and Josh Banday.

Recap of Season 1

At the end of the first season, Nathan downgraded his paid account to the free version of Lakeview, which made him into a "Two Gig," a lower-tier class of residents who can only afford two free gigabytes of data per month.

In the real world, Nora had escaped the hitman who was likely paid by the same man who killed Nathan. She confessed her feelings to a frozen Nathan before heading into a remote location where she was safer and not in touch with technology or Nathan. When Ingrid finally visited Nathan, she told him that she was willing to die to be "uploaded" to Lakeview and be with him.

Check out the trailer for Season 2

The official trailer for Upload Season 2 dropped on February 23 and introduced digital babies, aka "Prototykes." Viewers will also see the return of several characters, most notably Ingrid giving up her life to be with her ex-boyfriend, Nathan. Nora also made her return to Horizen as the company manages to make the digital afterlife affordable for everyone.

The announcement for the season's renewal was made last year by Amazon Studios, with series creator Greg Daniels commenting:

"I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. With this news, I can stop drawing my season 2 flip book."

The second season will have seven episodes and will premiere on March 11. Viewers can stream the upcoming and previous seasons on Prime Video.

Edited by Shaheen Banu