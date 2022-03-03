How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Are Jesse and Sophie together? (Spoilers)

In this week's episode of How I Met Your Father, things took a different turn for Sophie, romantically.

The episode, titled The Perfect Shot, was directed by Lynda Tarryk and written by Jeremy Roth. It revolved around Sophie's passion for her photography, digging down into something truthful about the nature and compromises of creative work.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of episode 8.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Explaining the end of How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8

As this episode of How I Met Your Father season 1 progressed towards the end, viewers saw Sophie and Jesse at the dentist's, waiting impatiently and wanting to make it on time for the charity auction. This makes them realize how everyone in the waiting room is a struggling artist.

Thankfully, the tooth was taken care of and the two tried and made it to the auction. However, the car stops too suddenly and Sophie hits her head, chipping her tooth again.

At the auction, Valentina's boss noticed that the Chanel bag was missing and she needed to get it back. On the other hand, Sophie worries about ending up like the people in the dentist's waiting room, who never achieved their dreams. But Jesse reminds her how amazing she is. This leads to a moment between the two and Sophie realizes she's got the perfect shot.

At the same time, Meredith told Sid and Ellen about her album that was set to come out that week, but she is worried about Jesse's reaction as her first single is about them.

Back at the auction, Drew revealed his offer to Jesse about a full-time music teacher that Jesse had turned down. He then implies how Jesse needs to stop chasing a pipe dream, which makes Sophie revaluate how she feels about Drew and compares the support she gets from Jesse.

Upon asking about Drew's dreams, Sophie learns that he lives by the philosophy of there comes a time where one must stop chasing dreams, get a stable job and think about the future.

Charlie manages to steal the Chanel bag back, even though he hates stealing but loves Valentina. Of course, he was anything but subtle about it, which made the two run out of the event.

Back at Pemeberton’s in How I Met Your Father, Sid and Ellen didn't tell Jesse about Meredith, and when Jesse and Sophie meet outside, she puts reality into words: the way Jesse sees her is very different from the way Drew sees her. Jesse then tells her how Drew might not be the right guy for her and the two end up kissing.

Analysis of How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8

The moment of realization Sophie has about Drew and his thoughts on chasing dreams is something viewers might not expect but also something that felt right. Fans of the show have been rooting for Jesse and Sophie to get together since the beginning, and this episode of How I Met Your Father definitely fulfilled their wish.

The takeaway from this episode of How I Met Your Father in an emotional sense would definitely be to find the people in your life who support your dream. Drew was never really a romantic prospect for Sophie, but more of an impediment to her falling for the one man who believes in her dream.

How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8 is now streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Sabika