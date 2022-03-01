Euphoria Season 2 finale ending explained: Are Rue and Lexi friends again? (Spoilers)

The season finale of Euphoria left viewers shocked and baffled, ending on a very unusual note.

The episode dealt with the aftermath of Lexi's play and added more flashbacks from her friendship with Rue. It also saw Maddy getting her revenge on Cassie, while Fez dealt with Custer.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode from the HBO Max series.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of Euphoria season 2 episode 8

As Euphoria season 2 episode 8 progresses towards the end, Fez gets arrested and Ashtray is shot to death by one of the police officers. The episode then cuts to a flashback of Rue at her father's funeral, reading her eulogy.

This was played out in Lexi's play. The episode then revisits the final moments of her and Cassie's father, paralleled with Lexi visiting Rue in the hospital after her first overdose.

In the present day, a sober Rue reconnects with Lexi on a deeper level, and they express the immense loss they both have experienced. After getting it all out in a very violent way indeed, Maddy and Cassie shared a moment where she warned that the latter's breakup with Nate was "just the beginning."

After the play, Jules tells Rue that she loves her but is unreciporated by the latter. The season then ends with Rue narrating, talking about how Jules was her first love. She then adds how she stayed clean for the rest of the year. She said:

"I don’t know if this feeling with last forever but I am trying. The thought of maybe being a good person is what keeps me trying to be a good person."

What does the end of season 2 finale signify?

While the finale for Euphoria may have ended on an unusually uplifting note, it also left room for lingering threads to explore next season.

Viewers of the show will have the same set of questions like what will happen to Fez? Is Ashtray really dead?, and so much more. Even if Fez is not in jail in Season 3, fans can still expect to see him reeling from the weight of Ashtray's death.

Maddy and Cassie seem to have solved their drama, but will her break up with Nate push her to face her issues?

Hopefully, viewers can expect Rue and Lexi to get more screen time as they rekindle their friendship. They will also understand how the former's journey to sobriety factored in everything that took place.

Euphoria season 2 finale is now streaming on HBO Max.

