How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8 review: The start of something new (Spoilers)

The latest episode of How I Met Your Father, which dropped on Tuesday, finally gave viewers hope for the romance between Jesse and Sophie.

The episode, titled The Perfect Shot, revolved around Sophie and Jesse's sweet moments together, although most of them were to impress Drew. It also saw a different side of Charlie and Valentina as a couple and gave fans Sid-Ellen moments as well.

This article dissects the eighth episode of the Hulu series.

Review of How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8

The latest episode of How I Met Your Father is the first to ever directly connect to its previous episode. The episode came with a recap of episode 7 where Rivka's mother asks Sophie to send in Rivka's best shot for display.

Sophie cribs about how she doesn't have the perfect photograph to send in, only to later realize that she is good enough in what she does and does not need to doubt herself. Jesse is also embarking on his musical journey after finally getting over his failed proposal.

The episode then jumps to Sophie struggling to get that perfect shot during which she breaks her tooth, later seeking out Jesse's help to get a cheap dentist. She has plans with Drew at his educational auction later in the evening, but something might be blossoming between her and Jesse instead. Viewers then saw the moments Jesse and Sophie shared, and how much faith the two have in each other.

Towards the end of this episode, viewers learned that Drew might not just be the one for Sophie, suggesting that Jesse and Sophie get together romantically for the first time ever.

The episode also saw a surprise guest, Jesse's ex Meredith, the one who rejected his proposal publicly. Sid and Ellen devise a plan to keep Meredith away from Jesse, which also gave viewers some quintessential Sid-Ellen moments. Valentina and Charlie took over the episode with Bonnie and Clyde vibes, all through their wish to role-play for fun.

How I Met Your Father episode 8 had the right amount of heartfelt moments and fun to make it look as close as it gets to the original. From JLo to Dua Lipa, Gen Z references were thrown right, which actually came across as funny. However, the highlight of this episode will be the anticipation within the audience about whether Sophie and Jesse are the one true couple of this season or not.

Audiences can catch How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8 on Hulu, with previous episodes also available on the platform.

Edited by Sabika